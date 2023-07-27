Meadville native Jillian Ball earned the Division II Degree Completion Award recently.
Ball plays women's soccer for the Fighting Scots at PennWest Edinboro and played at Mercyhurst Prep in high school.
Ball played in 35 games in the last two seasons for the Fighting Scots with 11 starts. She played 796 minutes as a defender for Edinboro and recorded eight shots, with five on goal, last year. Ball is a captain of the team.
Ball is a pre-med chemistry major. The award is given based on grade point average, community service and athletic achievement. Degree Completion Award recipients must be within 36 semester hours of completing their first undergraduate degree. Recipients must also be in good academic standing at their institution.
Ball's senior soccer season will begin on Aug. 31 at home against Notre Dame College.
