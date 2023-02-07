The Meadville hockey team lost to South Fayette 5-0 in a PIHL league game at the George S. Dearmant Ice Arena on Monday.
The loss dropped the Bulldogs to 3-13-1 in the league and officially eliminated the team from the playoffs. Meadville is 6-25-1 overall.
“We just didn’t compete tonight. It was hard to find a bright spot,” head coach Jamie Plunkett said. “Alex Burgess took a five-minute penalty and we killed that off when it was only 1-0. I was hoping that would give us some momentum, but we had some ill-advised penalties.
“South Fayette showed why they are a top-two team in our league.”
South Fayette is 13-1 in league games.
In goal, Sam Coppola had 39 saves. Meadville was outshot 44-14.
“It was a pretty one-sided effort,” Plunkett said.
Meadville will play Sylvania Northview, of Toledo, Ohio, in Cleveland on Sunday.
