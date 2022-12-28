Khalon Simmons

Meadville senior Khalon Simmons attempts a shot during a game earlier this month.

 Meadville Tribune file photo

FARRELL — The Meadville boys basketball team lost to New Castle 75-39 in the opening round of the Farrell holiday tournament on Tuesday at Farrell High School.

The Hurricanes outscored Meadville 26-8 in the first quarter and led 49-22 at halftime. New Castle coasted to victory in the second half. 

Meadville was led by senior Khalon Simmons with 18 points, which included two 3-pointers. Kellen Ball scored nine points and Jack Burchard added eight. 

Meadville is 2-6 overall and will play in the consolation round of the tournament today. 

New Castle was paced by Jon Anderson with 21 points. 

New Castle (75)

Anderson 8 3-3 21, Boyce 7 0-0 18, Young 6 0-0 12, Bluno 5 0-0 11, McKnight 4 0-0 8, Young 1 0-0 2, Harris 1 0-0 2, Ciallcia 0 1-2 1.

Totals 32 5-7 75.

Meadville (39)

Simmons 8 0-0 18, Ball 4 0-0 9, Burchard 3 1-2 8, Burnett 1 0-0 2, Pope 1 0-0 2.

Totals 17 1-2 39.

New Castle;26;23;19;7;—;75

Meadville;8;14;9;8;—;39

3-point goals: New Castle — Boyce 4, Anderson 2, Bluno; Meadville — Simmons 2, Burchard, Ball.

Records: Meadville 2-6, 1-0 Region 7.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you