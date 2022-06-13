STATE COLLEGE — Meadville was a tiebreaker set away from winning a state championship on Saturday but everything that could go wrong did go wrong in the fifth set.
Hitting errors and close calls combined with a consistent Lower Dauphin (23-1) attack proved too much for the Bulldogs (20-1).
Lower Dauphin rallied to win the PIAA Class 2A boys volleyball championship at Penn State University’s Rec Hall 3-2 (19-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-20, 15-6). Meadville finished the 2022 season as the state runner-up for the second consecutive season. Lower Dauphin also beat Meadville in last year’s state finals match.
“We’re happy to be here, humbled to get here, we just came up a little short. We lost to a good team,” Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft said. “We played a good match. It’s a good group of kids. We’re gonna miss these guys that gave everything they had and there’s nothing to be ashamed of.”
After a 2-2 tie in the fifth set, Meadville had four straight hitting errors to put the Falcons up 6-2. Kills from Lower Dauphin’s Luke Gibbs and Liam Carney put the Falcons up 10-3 and prompted Bancroft to take a timeout.
Lower Dauphin finished the set on a 5-3 run to close out the match and complete the comeback.
“They continued to play consistent, like they did all match. They didn’t make a whole lot of errors and kept the pressure on the whole time so they won the match,” Bancroft said. “Their setter runs a really nice offense. They all contributed when they needed to and made some plays at the right time.”
It was a tough finish for the Bulldogs who hadn’t lost a set in the state playoffs. Throughout the entire season, Meadville has been in one match that went five sets, three matches that went four and had 15 sweeps.
Meadville opened Saturday’s match with a 25-19 first set win. The offense was rolling with junior Jackson Decker delivering three kills and the set winning block in the last six points.
The Falcons recovered in the second set to even the match and led the third set 12-10. Then, the Bulldogs went on a tear.
Consistent kills from Decker, Julian Jones and Cameron Schleicher helped power a 15-3 run to finish the set and take a 2-1 lead in the match.
“I thought the whole time we tried to battle and stay in the match. These guys have been resilient all year so they’re never gonna go down without a fight,” Bancroft said. “They knew their backs were against the wall there so they did what they needed to do.”
Lower Dauphin went on a run late in the fourth set to tie the match and kept its momentum rolling into the tiebreaker.
Decker led the Bulldogs with 33 kills and had a 0.256 hitting percentage. Jones added 11 kills and 13 digs while Schleicher had eight kills and 12 digs. Orchestrating the offense was Caden Mealy who tallied 46 assists, 10 digs and two kills.
“He (Decker) always has a good match,” Bancroft said. “He’s a good offensive weapon and we’re excited to have him back next year. They all played well.”
Decker, an all-state selection last season, is one of a handful of starting players that isn’t a senior.
“It’s tough. Coming in we wanted to give it our all and hopefully go home with the gold, but we came up short and lost to a good team,” Decker. “They’re a good blocking team so they were putting up some blocks if they knew the ball was coming from me. They played well and blocked well.”
For the team’s six seniors — Jones, Mealy, Schleicher, Codey Deeter, Braden Bosco and Mitch McKain — their time as Meadville Bulldogs has come to an end. They’ve had a tremendous amount of success. The group won a state title in 2019 as freshmen and were state runners-up in 2021 and 2022. The 2020 season was canceled due to the pandemic.
“I had a great opportunity to play here for three years, four years whatever you want to call it. To make it to three state championships in three years is pretty special,” Jones said. “I had the opportunity to play in three of them when most kids don’t get to play in one. Even though we lost two out of three, it’s pretty special.”
The senior class will graduate with a record of 59-2, three District 10 championships, two silver medals and one gold medal.
Despite ending the season with a loss, the Bulldogs returned to Meadville with their heads held high.
“We all love each other, we’re all great friends outside of volleyball,” Jones said. “This is just a bonus. Even after we go home on the bus, we’re still going to talk to each other. It’s not going to be silent. Our young group of guys coming up, I’m sure they’re going to be able to do something really special too.”
