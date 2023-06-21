Meadville Senior Legion baseball hit six runs in the sixth inning, which catapulted them to a 11-1 win over Fort LeBoeuf Tuesday.
Brighton Anderson, Rocco Tartaglione, Brock Cunningham, Gavin White and Bradyn Miller all had RBIs in the sixth inning.
Tartaglione, who homered in the game, also pitched. He lasted six innings and allowed three hits and just one run.
The win marks five straight for Meadville. They will play in Titusville on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Fort LeBoeuf (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Rupp 1-0-0-0, Kent 3-0-1-0, DeMauri 3-0-0-0, Terrill 3-0-0-0, Komarski 1-0-0-0, Dombkowski 2-0-0-0, Reider 3-0-0-0, Myers 2-0-0-0, Wilcox 2-1-1-0 Totals 21-1-3-1.
Meadville (11)
(AB-R-H-BI) Anderson 3-2-1-0, Tartaglione 2-3-2-3, Cunningham 2-2-2-1, White 3-1-0-0, Miller 4-1-1-3, Thomas 2-0-0-0, Arpin 3-0-0-0, Klink 1-1-0-0, Hoschestler 1-0-0-0, Thompson 2-1-1-0. Totals 23-11-6-7.
Fort LeBoeuf 001 000 x — 1 3 3
Meadville 200 036 x — 11 6 1
BATTING
2B: F — Wilcox.
3B: M — Miller
HR: M — Tartaglione
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Tartaglione WP 6.0-3-1-1-6-6; F — Komarski LP 3.2-2-2-2-2-1, Rupp 1.0-1-1-0-0-1.
