The Meadville Senior Legion baseball team beat Corry 11-0 and 7-1 in a doubleheader at Eldred Glen on Sunday.
In the first game three Meadville pitchers combined for a shut-out.
Brady Walker, Dawson Thomas and Stuart Hochstetler combined to throw 10 strikeouts, five walks and no hits or runs.
At the plate, Rocco Tartaglione was 4-4 with two doubles and a triple. Brighton Anderson and Jordan Young each had two hits in the win.
In the second game, Brock Cunningham, Bradyn Miller, Greg Klink and Thomas each had one hit.
On the bump, AJ Feleppa fanned seven batters in 3 and a half innings with one hit allowed. Tartaglione tallied four strikeouts in just more than one inning of action.
Meadville is 8-0 this season and is scheduled to play at Fort LeBoeuf on Tuesday.
Game 1
Corry (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Moon 2-0-0-0, Kuberry 2-0-0-0, Deane 3-0-0-0, Gatz 1-0-0-0, Korelowech 1-0-0-0, Davis 2-0-0-0, Carey 2-0-0-0, Hellyer 0-0-0-0, Jordan 1-0-0-0, Jackson 0-0-0-0, Frisina 1-0-0-0. Totals 15-0-0-0.
Meadville (11)
(AB-R-H-BI) Whte 4-2-2-0, Tartaglione 4-3-4-3, Anderson 4-2-2-3, Young 3-1-2-1, Cunningham 1-0-1-1, Thomas 0-0-0-0, B. Walker 1-0-0-0, Arpin 2-0-0-0, Klink 1-0-0-0, Miller 2-1-1-1, Thompson 1-0-0-0, Feleppa 1-0-0-0. Totals 24-11-12-9.
Corry 000 00x x — 0 0 1
Meadville 442 1xx x — 11 12 0
BATTING
2B: M — Tartaglione 2.
3B: M — Tartaglione.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Korelwech LP 1.2-8-8-6-0-3, Davis 2.1-4-3-2-0-1; M — B. Walker WP 2-0-0-0-4-3, Thomas 2-0-0-0-5-2, Hochstetler 1-0-0-0-1-0.
Game 2
Corry (1)
(AB-R-H-BI) Kurelowech 1-1-0-0, Davis 1-0-0-0, Kuberry 1-0-0-0, Moon 1-0-0-0, Deane 2-0-1-0, Carey 2-0-0-0, Gantz 2-0-0-1, Jordan 2-0-0-0, Frisina 2-0-0-0, Hellyer 2-0-0-0, Jackson 1-0-0-0. Totals 17-1-1-1.
Meadville (11)
(AB-R-H-BI) White 2-0-0-0, Tartaglione 2-0-0-1, B. Walker 0-1-0-1, Young 2-1-0-0, Cunningham 3-1-1-0, Jordan 1-1-0-0, Klink 1-1-1-1, Arpin 2-1-0-0, Miller 3-0-1-1, Thomas 2-1-1-0. Totals 18-7-4-4.
Corry 100 00x x — 1 1 2
Meadville 022 3xx x — 7 4 1
BATTING
2B: M — Tartaglione 2.
3B: M — Tartaglione.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) C — Kuberry LP 2-0-2-2-0-7, Moon 2-4-5-1-2-1; M — Feleppa 3.1-1-1-1-7-1, Tartaglione 1.2-0-0-0-4-1.
