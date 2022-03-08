SALEM TOWNSHIP, Westmoreland County — The Meadville Bulldog hockey team lost to the Penn Trafford Warriors 5-2 in the first round of the playoffs on Tuesday night at the Palmer Imaging Ice Arena in Delmont.
With the loss, the Bulldogs’ season is over.
Penn Trafford dominated the game from the start as they went out to a 3-0 lead after the first period.
Micahel Mahoney got the ’Dogs got on the scoreboard with 6:38 left in the second period to make the score 3-1. With the goal, Mahoney ended his senior campaign with 57 goals and 43 assists for a total of 100 points.
Penn Trafford responded with a power-play goal with 2:32 left in the period to put it back at a three-goal game. The ’Dogs got their second score of the game from Ethan Konetsky with 11 seconds left in the period. Penn Trafford then added another goal with 10:25 left in the third period.
Now that Meadville’s season is over, their four seniors, Mahoney, Nick Kaste, Brandon Corey and Adam Travis, have played in their final game.
“Sam Coppola was under siege the entire night,” said Meadville head coach Jamie Plunkett. “Several of our young players struggled and Penn Trafford really competed and played a hell of a lot better than we did.”
Meadville finished the season with an overall record of 21-19-1.
Penn Trafford will play Thomas Jefferson on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Robert Morris University Island Sports Center.