“I’d like to say we are a young team,” said Meadville golf coach Fred Garvey. “But, we really aren’t. They have some experience.”
That does not mean that the Bulldogs golfers are not going to experience their growing pains. That is a fact Garvey found out within the first week of the regular season, and even with six golfers returning from last year’s squad, that regular season experience hasn’t been enough to keep the team near the top.
“Our first time out we shot a 330 at Mount Hope,” said Garvey. “I was mildly surprised and thought I was going to have to rethink my original outlook. But then we go out and shoot almost 40 strokes worse in our first region match. So I am not sure what we will look like at the end.”
What Garvey is sure of is that he has talent.
Seniors Sam Coppola and Tyler Hefner, and juniors Philip Pandolph, Alex Burgess, Jake Friters and Chris Costa were all on the MASH roster a year ago, all with various levels of actual live match action. As the season opener showed, the group — along with freshmen Robert Mahoney, Gino Gilberto and Cole Soboleski — can go fairly low when they are on. Unfortunately, they can also try a little too hard and get themselves in trouble, too.
“It’s all course management,” said Garvey. “Sometimes you just have to take your medicine and play for bogey. When you try too hard, that’s when you get yourself in worse trouble and all of the sudden eights, nines ... they are in play.”
And there is limited time to get the game in shape.
The season will be half way over as the calendar turns to September. That would leave the Bulldogs just three mega matches to try and make up whatever ground they can. The gap may already be too large to overcome by then, especially to reach the goals they always have in mind.
“The kids always have that goal to reach districts as a team,” said Garvey. “But when you go out and finish sixth in your first region match, it is a wakeup call. and this is a very competitive (Region 6).
“But, they have out in a lot of work over the summer. I think they will rebound.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.