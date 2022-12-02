Meadville wrestling coach Barry Anderson has a loaded lineup this season.
Last year’s team featured three District 10 champions. One of which — Griffin Buzzell — placed fifth in the state at 189-pounds. Buzzell graduated, but the Bulldogs are experienced and talented.
“We have some seniors stepping into that leadership role that have had very successful careers thus far. Westin (Chess), Alex (Kinder) and Rhoan (Woodrow) are seasoned veterans who have been in some big matches and matchup with just about anyone in the district,” Anderson said. “Right behind them are juniors Brighton (Anderson) and Ty (Tidball) who have the tools to get it done and the experience to go with it.”
Also winning district titles a season ago were Brighton and Caleb Anderson, coach Anderson’s sons. Brighton, a junior, won at 138 and Caleb, a sophomore, won at 113.
Caleb was 25-7 as a freshman while Brighton was 29-8 as a sophomore.
“Every one of his (Caleb’s) victories was by bonus. Of his 14 pins 12 were in the first period and most of them in the first minute,” Anderson said. “It’s a very aggressive style that earns him his victories. Expect him to go deep into the postseason.
“Brighton led the team in falls with 18. In addition, of his eight losses, six of those opponents found themselves on their backs during the match. One fan called him Mr. Excitement. He is a throwback to the pinfall days. I’m fond on telling him that he didn’t lose he simply ran out of time. He is never out of any match regardless of the opponent. He could make a serious run into the post season as well.”
Also expected to make big contributions this season are Chess (24-8), Woodrow (20-8), Tidball (13-15), Kinder (18-6) and Ben Fuller (25-12).
“I expect Westin to have his best season yet. He’s capable of beating just about anyone. He is hard to score on and leads the team in near fall points,” Anderson. “He also is solid in every position.”
Anderson called Woodrow a “tough customer” who is prime for a big season.
“His combination of speed, power and strength are hard to match. Ty Tidball could also experience a comeback season as he spent some time competing in the Spring and beat some quality wrestlers,” Anderson said. “Ben Fuller has shown the ability to turn it on just at the right moment.”
The Bulldogs will also have two freshmen step into the action. At 139, Ryder Say could see some time and Jacoby Thompson could see action at 145 pounds.
With his roster of young and experienced talent, Anderson expects his Bulldogs to be in the mix for a district title at the end of the season.
“I expect us to be one of the top teams in the district during the dual meet season. We will place high in every tournament as well,” Anderson said. “It’s by far the most talented team overall that I have ever coached.”
Meadville will host the Tool City tournament on Jan. 6 and 7. They will also compete at the Fred Bell tournament and Burgettstown tournament.
The Bulldogs will also see some different competition in their region. Region 5 consists of Cathedral Prep, Erie, McDowell and Hickory, all Class 3A teams. General McLane and Warren are no longer in the region.
“McDowell did not lose much to graduation and Cathedral Prep always seems to field the best team,” Anderson said. “Meadville has seven returners that won 20 or more matches, returning three wrestlers with 25 or more wins. We had a 12-5 record last year, 4-1 in the Region and graduated only one senior starter.”
