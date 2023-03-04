GENEVA, Ohio — The Meadville girls swimming team took first in five events on the first day of the District 10 swimming competition at the S.P.I.R.E. Institute on Friday.
The team of Maura Bloss, Brielle Cheney, JJ Gowetski and Jaidyn Jordan began the competition on a high note by winning the 200 medley relay with a time of 1 minute and 50.27 seconds. The same relay team won the 200 freestyle relay in the day’s final race with a time of 1:40.60.
In individual events, Jordan won the 200 freestyle (2:01.48) by about seven seconds. Bloss won the 50 freestyle (24.15) and flirted with the team record of 23.96, set by Bloss last year. Gowetski won the 100 butterfly (57.86) about eight seconds faster than second place.
As a team, the girls are in second with 170 points behind only McDowell (232).
The boys team is fourth with 116 points. Meadville’s highest finisher was Isaac Johnson in the 100 butterfly. Johnson finished in 51.11 seconds, just behind Liam Friedlander of Taylor Allderdice (50.91).
The competition will resume today at 1 p.m. Today’s events will be the 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 100 backstroke, 100 breaststroke and 400 freestyle relay.
Any winners will advance to the state meet at Bucknell University on March 15-18.
