ERIE — The Meadville girls golf team placed third at a Region 3 mega match on Thursday at J.C. Martin Golf Course.
Brooke Hart led the Lady 'Dogs with a 43 while Kelsi Hefer and Kayla Germanoski shot a 45 and a 49, respectively. As a team, Meadville recorded a 137.
Also playing for Meadville was Kennedy Gunn (50) and Kayla Baker (55).
McDowell won the match with a 113. Alex Marsh paced the Trojans with a 36 while Analise Wolf and Ava Neumarer shot sub 40-scores.
Erie High School's Elizabeth D'Andrea shot a field-best 34 to lead the Royals.
Meadville girls golf will be back in action on Monday for a mega match at J.C. Martin Golf Course.
Region 3 mega match
At J.C. Martin Golf Course
1) McDowell (113)
Alexis Marsh - 36
Analise Wolf - 38
Aca Neumarer - 39
Ella Bickel - 40 *
Brooke Hamilton - 46 *
2) Erie (129)
Elizabeth D'Andrea - 34
Sheraden Sears - 43
Josie Berdis - 53
Kali Boltz - 60 *
Olivia Whaling - 62 *
3) Meadville (137)
Brooke Hart - 43
Kelsi Hefner -45
Kayla Germanoski - 49
Kennedy Gunnn - 50 *
Kayla Baker - 55 *
* = not included in team score
