ERIE — The Meadville girls golf team placed third at a Region 3 mega match on Thursday at J.C. Martin Golf Course. 

Brooke Hart led the Lady 'Dogs with a 43 while Kelsi Hefer and Kayla Germanoski shot a 45 and a 49, respectively. As a team, Meadville recorded a 137. 

Also playing for Meadville was Kennedy Gunn (50) and Kayla Baker (55). 

McDowell won the match with a 113. Alex Marsh paced the Trojans with a 36 while Analise Wolf and Ava Neumarer shot sub 40-scores. 

Erie High School's Elizabeth D'Andrea shot a field-best 34 to lead the Royals.

Meadville girls golf will be back in action on Monday for a mega match at J.C. Martin Golf Course.

Region 3 mega match

At J.C. Martin Golf Course

1) McDowell (113)

Alexis Marsh - 36

Analise Wolf - 38

Aca Neumarer - 39

Ella Bickel - 40 *

Brooke Hamilton - 46 *

2) Erie (129)

Elizabeth D'Andrea - 34

Sheraden Sears - 43

Josie Berdis - 53 

Kali Boltz - 60 *

Olivia Whaling - 62 *

3) Meadville (137)

Brooke Hart - 43

Kelsi Hefner -45

Kayla Germanoski - 49

Kennedy Gunnn - 50 *

Kayla Baker - 55 *

* = not included in team score

