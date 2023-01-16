BURGETTSTOWN — The Meadville wrestling team finished second at the two-day Burgettstown tournament this weekend.
Meadville had 167 team points at the 31-team tournament. Burgettstown won with 238 points.
The Bulldogs had six wrestlers finish on the medal stand. Sophomores Ben Fuller and Caleb Anderson each placed second, Fuller at 114 pounds and Anderson at 121.
In fourth place was senior Rhoan Woodrow at 215 pounds. Freshman Jacoby Thompson and junior Brighton Anderson each placed fifth at 139 and 152 pounds, respectively.
Also at the tournament was Conneaut, which finished 11th with 89.5 points. Hunter Gould (127) and Collin Hearn (160) each finished second. Daylee Watson (107) and Drew Dygert (215) each placed sixth.
Cochranton placed 16th with 70.5 points. The Cardinals had a trio in fourth with Kyle Lantz (107), Blake Foulk (133) and Cash Morrell (139).
Maplewood finished 27th as a team with 40.5 points. The Tigers’ lone medal winner was Chase Blake (127) in fifth place.
