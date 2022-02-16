The Meadville men’s basketball team was defeated 44-32 on Tuesday to Cathedral Prep after opening the scoring with 10 consecutive points. The Bulldogs drop to 6-14 overall, 0-7 in Region 2 play.
Meadville began the contest with at least two points by Kellen Ball, Lucas Luteran, Khalon Simmons and Jack Burchard — the latter two each draining a shot from the perimeter. However, Cathedral Prep erased the deficit with 11 points to end the frame, eight of which came from Jacob Sambuchino.
“We got off to a good start and shot the ball well early on, and then it turned into a defensive struggle for the next couple quarters,” Meadville head coach Mark McElhinny said.
The Ramblers continued their run as Amaree Pickens drilled one behind the arc to put his team up 14-10. Meadville responded with a three-point play from Cliff McClure, but being out-rebounded, and going three-for-13 from the field resulted in Cathedral Prep exiting the period with a 25-17 lead.
Leaving the half, Simmons set the tone in the frame by drilling one from range to bring the game within five. The junior guard knocked in five more points to help the Bulldogs close the gap to 28-27. Following a Ramblers’ jumper and bringing the ball back to their side of the court, the Ramblers ensured they held the last possession of the quarter by attempting a triple right before the clock went down to zero, which missed the mark.
After a successful Cathedral Prep shot from the floor to commence the fourth quarter, Meadville nearly tied up the contest 30-30 as Simmons appeared to have hit in the front end of a three-point play. However, he was docked with an offensive charge — his fourth penalty of the evening. The 5-10 playmaker later fouled out 14.1 seconds before time expired.
Meanwhile, the Ramblers capitalized on an eight-point period from Semontae Lofton to outscore the Bulldogs 14-5 in the final eight minutes of play. Overall, the senior paced all scorers with 16, while Sambuchino and Simmons finished with 13 points apiece.
Meadville will have its final region matchup of the season at Erie on Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Cathedral Prep (44)
Lofton 5 6-8 16, Sambuchino 5 0-0 13, Lydie 2 0-0 5, Pickens 2 0-0 5, Spencer 2 0-1 4.
Totals 16 7-11 44.
Meadville (32)
Simmons 5 0-0 13, Burchard 3 0-0 7, McClure 1 2-3 4, Luteran 2 0-0 4, Burnett 1 0-0 2, Ball 1 0-0 2, Miceli 0 0-2 0
Totals 13 2-5 32.
Cathedral Prep;11;14;5;14;—;44
Meadville;10;7;10;5;—;32
3-point goals: Cathedral Prep — Sambuchino 3, Lydie, Pickens; Meadville — Simmons 3, Burchard.
Records: Cathedral Prep 15-5, 7-0 Region 2; Meadville 6-14, 0-7 Region 6.