EDINBORO — The Meadville indoor track and field team competed at Edinboro University on Friday and had several top-10 finishers.
The highest finisher of the day was freshman Megan Puleio. Puleio finished second in the 800 meter run with a time of 2 minutes and 32.99 seconds. She was about 1.5 seconds behind the winner. Puleio also finished eighth in the mile run (5:59.20).
In the 60 meter dash, Nic Williams finished fifth (7.35). Williams also placed fourth in the 400 meter dash (53.86).
In the field, Braden Costello finished fourth in the triple jump with a distance of 39 feet and 2.5 inches. Justice Esser was sixth in the shot put (42-5.5).
