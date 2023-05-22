SLIPPERY ROCK — The Meadville track and field team took 40 athletes to the District 10 track and field championship meet on Saturday and returned home with six gold medals, 43 total medals and a Class 3A girls championship.
The girls team totaled 169 points to give the Bulldogs the team title. Instrumental in the championship were two gold medals from freshman Megan Puleio, one gold each from Marley Rodax, Alex Gallagher and Kayla Baker and three medals from Sydney Burchard.
“All season, they’ve worked their butts off,” Meadville head coach Amy Lynn said. “It was so nice to see these girls do something that had not been done in my 26 years of coaching.”
Meadville battled the competition and the elements. The meet was postponed an hour because of a driving rain, which eventually turned into a mist.
“I told the girls that it will rain or sleet and no matter what it does, just push through it, do what you do and don’t let the weather affect you,” Lynn said.
The weather did not slow the Bulldogs down.
Puleio, a freshman, won the 400-meter dash and the 800-meter run with times of 58.88 seconds and 2 minutes and 18.20 seconds, respectively. It is the first time in Lynn’s coaching career a freshman has won two events at the district meet.
“She is very coachable. Her competitive nature is a driving force to her success,” distance coach Chuck Jones said. “She’s had an exceptional freshman season and is optimistic in her ability to compete at the state level.”
Puleio will advance to the PIAA track and field championship meet on Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University.
“Megan is such a hard-working, sweet girl. She is always bubbly and has so much talent,” Lynn said. “She has a really bright future ahead of her.”
Rodax, a Cochranton student, won the 100-meter hurdles (17.48). Rounding out the top-three in the event were fellow Bulldogs Kennedy Gunn (17.77) and Baker (18.29).
“When Marley came in as a freshman last year I knew she had a winner’s mentality,” hurdling coach Jordan Lynn said. “She is always working to better herself and it paid off today (Saturday). I’m very happy for her and I know this won’t be her last time at the state meet.”
Baker took her top-three finish in the hurdles and built on it. She won the triple jump with a mark of 33-feet and 8-inches, a personal best for the senior.
“I am so extremely happy for her. She worked hard on her phases all year,” Lynn said. “To see her come out with a jump about a foot more than she normally has, it was awesome to see that.”
Gallagher, a senior, won javelin with a throw of 92-feet and 6-inches.
“She did an outstanding job preparing for the meet and remained focused on her throwing cues and her goal to be the district champion despite the poor weather conditions,” throwing coach Any Herbstritt said.
Lynn added that Gallagher gave it her all, which she always does.
Burchard, another senior, walked away from the meet with three medals. She placed fourth in the 100-meter dash (13.40), fourth in the 200-meter dash (27.51) and fifth in javelin (83-feet and 9-inches).
Other girls that won a medal were MKenna Gerard (shot put), Alivia Gomora (javelin), Payton Costello (discus), Tatum Gorney (pole vault), Jordyn Bean (pole vault), Kayla Germanoski (triple jump), Laci Carlson (300-meter hurdles), Natalie Smith (300 hurdles), Camryn Guffey (800), Abby Knapka (800), Savannah Runyan (400), Marlaya McCoy (100, 200) and Jessie Aitken (200).
On the boys side, junior Nic Williams won the 400 (50.71), which was more than two seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
“When he first moved here, I was very excited to get him on the track. He wasn’t thrilled when we had him run the 400, because it’s not a very popular event, but he texted me thanking me for pushing him in that direction,” Lynn said. “It was definitely the best move for him and he’s really done well.”
Williams transferred from Jersey Shore last spring. He also finished fourth in the 100 (11.40).
With his gold medal, Williams will compete at the state meet. Joining him will be senior Donate Burnett.
Burnett, a first-year track athlete, placed third in the 200 (22.44), but his time eclipsed the state qualifying standard of 22.50 seconds.
“He is one of the hardest working kids on the team. He shows up to practice every day and gives 110 percent despite how he feels. If there is anyone who earned a trip to the state meet, it’s him,” sprinting coach Mike Kennedy said. “I wish we would have had him for the last four years and it was a pleasure coaching him.”
Lynn agreed with Kennedy.
“I really wish we had him from ninth grade on. He is a stud athlete, works hard and is a good kid. He deserved it,” Lynn said. “It was really exciting to share the news that he is going to states with him.”
Khalon Simmons, who placed third in the long jump at last year’s state meet, placed fourth in triple jump (41-feet and 7.25-inches).
“Khalon tried his hardest with the leg injury. My heart breaks for him,” Lynn said. “He wanted to be where he was last year. In long jump, he tried jumping off his opposite leg to try and save his leg for triple jump, but just couldn’t do it.”
Other boys that medaled were Alex Kinder (200), Kyler Woolstrum (3,200-meter run), Carl Dait (triple jump), Jordan Lawrence (triple jump), Charlie Minor (pole vault), Brennen Dinsmore (discus), Tate Reichel (javelin), Mark Dait (javelin) and Alexander Hauf (shot put).
