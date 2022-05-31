The boys volleyball state playoffs begin today with Meadville and Cochranton both earning spots in the Class 2A bracket.
The District 10 champion Bulldogs will host Ambridge at 6 p.m. as Meadville begins its quest to return to the state championship match for the third consecutive season.
Cochranton will travel to North Allegheny High School to battle WPIAL champion Montour at 7 p.m.
Meadville vs. Ambridge
at Meadville Area Senior High School, 6 p.m.
Meadville will play Ambridge in the first round of the state playoffs for the second consecutive season. It also marks three seasons in a row the two teams have played in the state playoffs.
Last year, the Bulldogs swept Ambridge 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-14). The teams didn't meet this regular season.
Meadville is ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 2A by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association latest poll. The 'Dogs have held the top spot all season long. Ambridge is unranked.
"We need to stay consistent and execute on our side of the net," Meadville head coach Nick Bancroft said.
Meadville beat Cochranton 3-1 (25-9, 25-21, 20-25, 25-17) on Thursday. Junior outside hitter Jackson Decker led the offense with 24 kills and added six digs. Julian Jones tallied 17 kills and nine digs. Caden Mealy dished 48 assists.
The winner will play either West Shamokin or Our Lady of Sacred Heart on Saturday at a time and place to be determined.
Cochranton vs. Montour
at North Allegheny High School, 7 p.m.
Cochranton will travel to Wexford to play WPIAL champion Montour. The Cardinals are looking for a repeat of last season when the team bounced a WPIAL powerhouse in the opening round of the playoffs.
The Cardinals are ranked No. 4 in the state while Montour comes in at the No. 8 spot. The Spartans beat Our Lady of Sacred Heart 3-2 (26-24, 19-25, 15-25, 26-24, 15-10) in the WPIAL championship game last week.
"Montour serves tough, so we need to pass well," Cochranton head coach Rob Cierniakoski said. "They also have several guys that are listed at 6'5" and can play above the net, we'll need our defense to step up if we want to win."
Cochranton enters as the second seed from District 10 after losing to Meadville on Thursday. Pacing the Cards was Landon Homa with 14 kills and Louden Gledhill with 11. Andrew Custead tallied 18 digs and Greyson Jackson added 38 assists.
The winner will play either York Suburban or Southern Leigh on Saturday at a time and location to be determined.
