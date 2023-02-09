SAEGERTOWN — The Meadville wrestling team took care of business on senior night — again.
The Bulldogs won on their own senior night on Tuesday and beat Saegertown 42-19 on the Panthers’ senior night on Wednesday.
“They did their job tonight, every single one of them. They did what they had to do and what we expected them to do,” Meadville head coach Barry Anderson said. “I was really happy with the team effort.”
The match opened at 189 pounds. Meadville’s Ty Tidball used a double leg takedown in the second period and worked it into a pin to best Aaron Shartle at the 2 minute and 38 second-mark.
Saegertown’s Porter Brooks won at 215 pounds with a forfeit. At 285, Saegertown’s Logan Corner faced Ian Whistler. Whistler defeated Corner at the Tool City tournament last month, but it was a different story on Wednesday.
Corner led 6-3 with about 40 seconds left in the match. The heavyweight used two takedowns and a near fall in the closing seconds to win 11-3.
“That was a good reverse,” Saegertown head coach Jim Mulligan said. “He beat Logan at Tool City, so it was a good turnaround win for us. It was a good win for Logan.”
The teams traded forfeits at 107 and 114 before Carter Beck and Caleb Anderson faced off at 121.
“Their 114-pounder moved up on Caleb. That’s two nights in a row I thought Caleb had the premier match. That kid is ranked high in the state,” Anderson said. “Caleb went out and took a lead, he didn’t maintain it, but he was in the match throughout. Beck, to his credit, did what he had to do to win. I thought it was a great match.”
Beck trailed 2-0 in the first period, but earned a second-period takedown to even the score. The Saegertown sophomore added another takedown in the third period and won 5-2.
Beck is ranked sixth in the state at 114 pounds, according to the latest poll from Flowrestling.
“Kids can get a little nervous bumping up, but I will put him in every adverse situation I can in dual meets. He has to get competition. That’s the challenge. He hasn’t had a lot of good matches as of late,” Mulligan said. “We bumped him up to wrestle a bigger guy. Anderson is a really good opponent. He needs that. If you’re going to go anywhere in the postseason you need that.”
Meadville responded with a 3-2 win at 127 pounds. Stephen Ernst grinded out a win against Travis Huya. Late in the third period, the wrestlers traded reversals in quick succession to put Ernst on top.
Alex Kinder pinned Nick Craig in 1:06 at 133 points and Jacoby Thompson won via forfeit at 139.
Meadville put the match out of reach at 145 and 152. Ryder Say won a 13-0 major decision before Brighton Anderson won a 15-0 technical fall at 152. The Bulldogs led 36-19.
“Two of our hammers this year — Ryder and Brighton — got a major and a tech fall. Those points all add up at the end and kind of put it away for us,” Anderson said. “After having won all those matches in a row, Connor (Kearns) wrestled probably the most complete match of the night. He went into double overtime and gutted it out. I was proud of his effort tonight.”
At 160, Kearns beat Garrick Jordan 4-3. In the second overtime period, Jordan earned an escape to take a 3-2 lead with 16 seconds left. Kearns stayed persistent with a double leg takedown with less than five seconds in the period to win.
Alaric Jones closed the night for Meadville at 172 pounds with a 4-0 decision.
Meadville finished the dual meet season with a 12-5 record. The Bulldogs will be back in action at the Class 3A district meet on Feb. 18.
“I think we’re all wrestling our best matches right now leading into districts. I think we’ll get higher on the medal stands and get us to regionals,” Anderson said. “I am excited with how we did.”
Saegertown is 9-12 on the year. The Panthers will get back on the mats for the Class 2A section tournament at Sharon on Dec. 17 and 18.
“Even if we won the two matches I thought we could have got tonight, we still don’t win the match,” Mulligan said. “We’re giving up too many bonus points. Even if the match went perfect for us we still lose. Meadville is just a better team than us right now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.