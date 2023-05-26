COCHRANTON — Meadville was upset 3-2 on Thursday against Mercyhurst Prep (20-25, 23-25, 25-19, 25-17, 9-15) at Cochranton High School in the District 10 Class 2A semifinal round.
The Bulldogs, who entered with a perfect 14-0 record and as the No. 2 ranked team in the state according to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association’s latest poll, just didn’t have their best game according to head coach Nick Bancroft.
“It was a tough loss,” said Bancroft. “All year long we were getting better and playing well. Tonight we just didn’t play our best game. In moments like this you have to play to win and we didn’t.”
Meadville started the game on the wrong foot, allowing Mercyhurst to score big points. One came after a long rally and another after Josh Wingernbach and Gino Baretta stretched out to make huge digs.
Meadville found itself down 20-12, but clawed its way back and made things interesting. However the Lakers won the first set 25-20.
Several of Mercyhurst’s points came off errors by the Bulldogs, which could have been a result of the pressure put on this team to go far in the playoffs.
“With the pressure, I don’t like to make excuses. I just don’t think we played our best game and that was that,” said Bancroft. “We had a lot of opportunities to make things happen and we didn’t.”
Mercyhurst carried its momentum from the first set into the second and got off to a 9-2 lead. A big block by Octavian Sperry made the game 12-6 and caused Bancroft to call a timeout.
Refreshed, the Bulldogs chipped away at the Lakers lead and, once again, they nearly came back. For the first time since the beginning of the first set, Meadville got the lead back at 20-19.
However, two big blocks by David Bahm pushed momentum on the side of the Lakers, who secured the set with a kill and won 25-23.
On the ropes, the Bulldogs fell into the same trap in the third set as the first point was off another Bahm block. But not long after, a big block, this time by Meadville’s Jack Brown, would turn the tide of the game.
Meadville went on to dominate the early stages of the third set, going up 16-6. There was a bit of a scare at the end with the Lakers getting to 19, but Meadville prevailed 25-19 to stay alive.
With momentum on their side, the Bulldogs played their best set in the fourth and looked like a completely different team than the one that showed up for the first three sets.
Brown and Luc Soerensen were on fire, as they collected kill after kill and Meadville went up 16-6 at one point.
The set was perfectly summarized when a free ball went directly to Jackson Decker, who slammed the ball back to an open gap that no Laker player was even remotely close to. Meadville tied the series with a 25-17 win.
The fifth set would decide things, and the Lakers got off to the crucial start, going up 3-1 after a kill from Sperry and an ace from Bahm.
Meadville capitalized on Mercyhurst’s errors and made it 5-4, but that would be the closest to a lead they would have in the fifth.
Bahm and Sperry went on a tear and the Lakers took the final set 15-9.
The Lakers will play Cochranton on Wednesday for a District 10 championship.
Meadville will lose seniors Jackson Decker, Hunter Graham and Isaac Johnson, who Bancroft tips his cap to.
“They have helped establish what we are. Every senior that has graduated with us has made an impact on our program,” added Bancroft.
Statistically Brown had 34 assists and 11 digs, Decker added 18 kills and 12 digs, Graham 11 digs, and Soerensen 15 kills.
