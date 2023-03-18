LEWISBURG — The PIAA Class 3A swimming championships is the culmination of a season of hard work for Meadville.
Although no one got into the evening swims, the Bulldogs were happy with the first day of the meet, which began on Friday at Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium.
Maura Bloss was the highest finisher of the day, taking 25th in the 50-yard freestyle with her time of 24.91.
Four juniors, Bloss, Brielle Cheney, JJ Gowetski and Jaidyn Jordan opened the meet with a 28th place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:52.82) and Bloss, Cheney, Jordan and Gowetski ended the day with 27th place in the 200 freestyle relay (1:42.76).
“It’s definitely nice get to be with your team and it’s such a fun environment,” Cheney said. “We’re not happy with our times but it’s great to be here. I’m not swimming tomorrow (today) so I’ll be cheering for everyone.”
Gowetski was 28th in the 100 butterfly (59.11) and will compete in the 100 freestyle on Saturday.
“Last year was our first big state meet after COVID and we were all super nervous,” she said. “Warmups especially felt really crowded and overwhelming. I feel like this year, even though we didn’t do the times we wanted so far in the meet, we were definitely more under control.
“We’re familiar with the pool and we’ve seen everybody before. Especially now that I’m an upperclassman I’m not scared of the other upperclassmen. These girls are my age or younger.”
Jordan finished 30th in the 200 freestyle (2:03.61). It was her first individual event at the state meet.
“It’s definitely different to swim an individual event but I’ve been to states before on relays with JJ and Maura so that helped,” she said. “I knew what I was getting into. It was a little nerve-wracking but nerves are good when you’re swimming.”
She is entered in the 500 freestyle today.
This is the first year the Meadville girls entered two relays instead of three, which allowed Bloss to swim two individual events for the first time. She is entered in today’s 100 backstroke.
“It’s definitely more fun doing the relays because you always have your teammates to rely on and to celebrate with when you’re done,” she said. “It’s more stress in individuals. In the relay if you do an iffy time your teammates can pick you up but in an individual event, it’s all you.
“We haven’t done the times we wanted to but I’m still very proud of all of my teammates. We made it here.”
Isaac Johnson, the lone boy competing for the Bulldogs, reached the consolation heat and placed 11th in the 100 butterfly (51.32). He will swim the 100 breaststroke today.
