The Meadville boys and girls swimming teams split their meet with Warren on Thursday at the George J. Barco Aquatic Center .

The boys team won 67-63.

Isaac Johnson was an individual winner in the 100 breaststroke. He won the race with a time of 1 minute and 3.98 seconds. Brennen Dinsmore won the 100 freestyle in 57.64 seconds.

Isaiah Minor won the diving competition with a score of 241.88.

Meadville also won the 200 freestyle relay with Aiden Mahoney, Aiden Rudolph, Nathan Samuels and Jayden Headrick. Mahoney won the 200 individual medley (2:29.92).

The girls team lost 107-75, but had several winners.

JJ Gowetski won the 100 breaststroke (1:13.58) and the 100 butterfly (1:00.30). Maura Bloss won the 100 freestyle (56.30) and the 50 freestyle (25.25).

Brielle Cheney took first in the 200 freestyle (2:13.53) and the 200 individual medley (2:26.49).

In the 200 medley relay, Bloss, Gowetski, Jaidyn Jordan and Bryndn McCullough took home the top spot (2:01.39). The 400 freestyle relay team also won. The relay consisted of Skyler Bland, Cheney, Jordan and Gowetski.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you