The Meadville track and field team hosted Oil City on Tuesday for a Region 3 dual meet. The boys lost 80-70 and the girls won 114-35.
A four-time winner for the Meadville girls was freshman Megan Puleio. She won the 800-meter run in 2 minutes and 27.13 seconds. She also won the 1,600-meter run (5:32.08) and was also on two winning relay teams.
The 800-meter relay of Camryn Guffey, Abby Knapka, Maria Megill-Herrera and Puleio won in 12:03.34 and the 1,600-meter relay of Jessie Aitken, Natalie Smith, Savannah Runyan and Puleio won in 4:54.47. Megill-Herrera also won the 3,200-meter run (3:12.50).
Marlaya McCoy, a sophomore, was a three-time winner. She won the 100-meter dash (13.18), the 200-meter dash (27.51) and was on the winning 400-meter relay (53.19) with Tatum Gorney, Sydney Burchard and Aitken.
Payton Costello won the discus (88-feet and 3-inches) and Mkenna Gerard won the shot put (27-feet and 10.5-inches).
Marley Rodax won the 100-meter hurdles (17.96) and the 300-meter hurdles (54.83).
Other winners were Alex Gallagher in the javelin (89-feet and 2.5-inches) and Kayla Baker in the triple jump (31-feet and four-inches).
For the boys, the team had several two-time winners.
Junior Nic Williams won the 400-meter dash (53.24) and the 100 (11.07).
Max Dillaman won the 800 (2:11.57) and the 1,600 (4:53.15). Another double winner was Charlie Minor. Minor won the pole vault (10-feet) and was on the 1,600-meter relay (4:00.00) with Jalen Arnold, Amarri Lewis and Braden Costello.
Khalon Simmons won the triple jump (41-feet). Kyler Woolstrum won the 3,200 (11:00.11). Arnold also won the 300 hurdles (46.18). Junior Justice Esser won the shot put (45-feet and 7.5-inches).
The 400-meter relay of Williams, Simmons, Dontae Burnett and Alex Kinder lost by less than 0.10 seconds, 44.47-44.39.
The girls team is 2-0 and the boys are 1-1. Meadville will compete at the Fort LeBoeuf Invitational on Saturday.
