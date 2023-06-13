The Meadville ONE Senior Legion baseball team beat Titusville 4-3 on Monday at Allegheny College's Garby Yard.
With the score tied in the top of the seventh inning, Titusville loaded the bases with no outs and seemed to be on the verge of taking the lead.
Meadville pitcher Rocco Tartaglione forced a grounder, which was hit directly back to him. He tossed the ball to catcher Brock Cunningham for an easy out at home plate. Cunningham fired down the first baseline to AJ Feleppa for a double play, and suddenly the momentum shifted.
Tartaglione struck out the next batter with three consecutive strikes and sent his team into the bottom of the inning.
"He went back to his fastball. He makes things interesting sometimes. It doesn't seem to bother him, though. He works better with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh with no outs," Meadville head coach Tony Tartaglione said. "He beared down good. He got that big double play ball and then struck the next guy out."
In the bottom of the inning, Brady Walker opened the order with a double to left field. Cunningham followed with a single, which put Walker on third base. Gavin White hit a high fly ball to right field, which was dropped by the outfielder for an error. It allowed Walker to score the winning run.
"This team has a lot of energy," Tartaglione said. "We have guys from a couple different schools. It's actually fun. They don't get down. We leave guys on, but they keep battling back.
"This is the second straight game we've had a walk-off. As long as they can keep it going and they don't mind living that way it is fine with me."
Meadville nearly took the lead in the sixth inning. Gabriel Jordan walked on base and stole second. Jordan advanced to third base on a deep fly ball from Brighton Anderson. Tartaglione hit a hard ground ball that nearly brought Jordan home, but third baseman Kasen Neely fired a rocket on the run to get his team out of the inning.
Neely started the game for Titusville and fanned seven batters in five innings. He allowed four hits and three runs.
In the bottom of the third inning, Bradyn Miller hit a line drive to right field. It was misjudged by the outfielder and bounced to the wall. Miller took advantage and showed off his speed on an inside the park home run. The hit also brought White in to score and gave Meadville a 3-2 lead.
Meadville started Walker on the mound, who struck out three in two innings. Dawson Thomas went four inning with one run allowed and three strikeouts before Tartaglione finished the game on the mound. It was just a few of the stable of pitchers Tartaglione has at his disposal.
"We have a lot of pitchers, which I told the team I trust any one of our pitchers," Tartaglione said. "That's what I think will help us moving on and hopefully into the Region 8 playoffs."
Meadville is 3-0 and will play at Corry today.
Titusville (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) Neely 4-1-2-1, Titus 3-1-1-1, Lockhart 1-0-0-0, Mong 3-0-1-0, H. Obert 3-0-1-1, Baker 3-0-0-0, Schmidt 3-1-0-0, Knapp 3-0-0-0, W. Obert 1-0-0-0. Totals 24-3-5-3.
Meadville (4)
(AB-R-H-BI) Anderson 3-0-1-1, Tartaglione 4-0-1-0, B. Walker 3-1-1-0, Cunningham 3-0-1-0, White 3-1-1-0, Miller 3-1-1-2, M. Walker 1-0-0-0, Klink 1-0-0-0, Thomas 1-1-0-0, Jordan 0-0-0-0, Arpin 0-0-0-0, Feleppa 2-0-0-0. Totals 24-4-6-3.
Titusville 110 010 0 — 3 5 1
Meadville 012 000 1 — 4 6 1
BATTING
2B: M — B. Walker.
HR: M — Miller.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) T — Neely LP 5-4-3-3-7-7, Baker 1-2-1-0-0-1; M — Tartaglione 1-1-0-0-1-2, Thomas 4-2-1-1-3-5, B. Walker 2-2-2-1-3-3.
Records: Meadville 3-0.
