The Meadville/Vernon baseball team beat Lakeland 23-0 at the Crawford County Fairgrounds on Wednesday in Little League 10U baseball action.
On the mound, Ryan Feleppa and Luke Roberts combined for five strikeouts and no runs allowed across three innings.
At the plate, Leo DeSantis-Biggs led the way. He was 3-3 with one home run and four RBIs. Emmett Redden, Cam Howe, Sebastian Kotlar and Feleppa each had multiple hits in the game. The team combined for 16 hits with no strikeouts.
“The kids are playing team baseball. In the field, we are making the plays we should.” Meadville/Vernon head coach Larry Roberts said. “On the mound, we are pounding the strike zone and at the plate we are aggressive in the hitting zone and one through 10 in the order.
“If we do that consistently, good things will happen. I am proud of their effort through the first two games of the tournament.”
Lakeland managed two hits in the loss.
“Ten walks and ten errors. That’s a recipe for a blowout at any level,” Lakeland head coach Dan Hruska said. “Meadville has a good, young ball club that puts pressure on you from the start. They will be tough to beat in this district.”
With the win, Meadville/Vernon will play for a District 1 title on Monday. They will play the winner of Lakeland vs. Saegertown, which play in the loser’s bracket on Friday. The winner of the district tournament will advance to the Section 1 tournament hosted by Meadville Area Little League.
