ERIE — The Meadville baseball team lost its road opener 3-0 to Mercyhurst Prep in a non-region game on Friday.
Meadville managed three hits but never earned a run. The Bulldogs had runners on second and third base in the fourth inning and had a runner on third base in the top of the seventh.
Gavin Beck was 2-4 and Brady Walker also registered a hit.
AJ Feleppa struck out three batters in three innings of work and allowed one earned run. The Bulldogs had four errors on the day.
Meadville is 1-1 and is scheduled to host Titusville on Tuesday.
Meadville (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beck 4-0-2-0, Tartaglione 3-0-0-0, B. Walker 3-0-1-0, Garvey 3-0-0-0, Young 3-0-0-0, Anderson 3-0-0-0, M. Walker 3-0-0-0, Feleppa 1-0-0-0, Miller 2-0-0-0, Kleist 1-0-0-0. Totals 26-0-3-0.
Mercyhurst Prep (3)
(AB-R-H-BI) Trojanowski 1-1-0-0, Manendo 3-1-1-0, Kruszewski 3-0-0-1, Wells 3-0-0-0, Reigel 1-0-0-0, Majczyk 2-0-1-0, Krahe 2-0-0-0, Schueth 1-0-0-0, Kruszewski 2-0-0-0, Manendo 0-0-0-0. Totals 20-3-2-1.
Meadville 000 000 0 — 0 3 4
Mercyhurst Prep 101 010 x — 3 2 2
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Feleppa LP 3-2-2-1-3-1, Tartaglione 3-0-1-0-2-5; MP — Manendo WP 4-2-0-0-8-1, Krahe 2-1-0-0-3-0, Schueth 1-0-0-0-2-1.
Records: Meadville 1-1
