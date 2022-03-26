Second-year head coach Tony Tartaglione returns to the helm of the Meadville Bulldogs with a young but talented roster.
Last season, the Bulldogs finished 9-11 and lost to Cathedral Prep 9-2 in the District 10 Class 4A quarterfinals.
That team graduated three seniors and most of its lineup was freshmen and sophomores. This season, the team is poised to improve on last year’s performance.
“We’re returning all of our starters. I like where we’re at,” Tartaglione said. “We’re a year older and have a lot more experience now. The kids know what to expect.”
The team only has two seniors in Caden Holeva and Carson McGowan. The bulk of the ‘Dogs lineup will be made up of juniors and sophomores.
Meadville will face tough competition in a competitive Region 2. Mercer County powerhouses Hickory, Slippery Rock, Grove City and Sharon were the top four teams in the region last year, respectively. The ‘Dogs will also have to battle Oil City, Greenville and cross-county rival Conneaut.
Last year, Meadville went 6-8 in its region bouts.
“Overall, every year we expect to win our region and advance to the playoffs,” Tartaglione said. “Slippery Rock will be solid. Sharon is returning a lot of their players and Grove City always has a solid team. We just have to compete.”
The Bulldogs will open the season on April 1st in a home-opener against region foe Oil City.