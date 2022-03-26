Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.