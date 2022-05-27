Memo to Cathedral Prep’s baseball team: Be aware, Meadville’s team morale is at its highest point this season.
Powerfully juiced after their exhilarating and near-perfect 5-0 eight-inning victory over Grove City on Tuesday, the Bulldogs enter today’s District 10 Class 4A semifinal showdown against the highly-touted Ramblers at Mercyhurst University at 2 p.m. as a very confident bunch.
Primed and ready.
“We absolutely believe we can beat them,” said energetic Meadville coach Tony Tartaglione. “The kids are ready for another shot at them.”
In last year’s playoff game against Cathedral Prep, Tartaglione swallowed a bitter pill in the first inning as the Ramblers opened the game with a nine-run scoring explosion – their only runs scored in a 9-2 win.
It was a valuable learning lesson for the Bulldogs.
“The players learned that we have to compete from the first pitch,” said Tartaglione. “If they do that, we will be just fine.”
Such was the case against Grove City. Getting a brilliant four-hit, complete-game performance from junior pitcher Brady Walker, Tartaglione witnessed possibly MASH’s best showing of the season, in all aspects of the game.
“All the players played the game the way it should be played,” he said. “I am super proud of them. They deserved that win.”
As for Walker’s stellar shutout, Tartaglione said, “I could tell Brady was dialed in in the first inning. I just kept saying we need to get him a run.” How sharp was Walker? The right-hander only threw 98 pitches in eight innings, while striking out eight and walking none. Again … no walks.
To beat Cathedral Prep (19-2), Meadville (11-8) must, according to Tartaglione, “... make the plays we can, and don’t give them anything. They must earn everything. We need to put up some runs. Two or three aren’t going to win the game.”
The Ramblers are a strong offensive club, averaging 11.4 runs per game. Their leading hitters: Sophomore Luke Costello (.460 batting average, 23-for-50, two home runs, 31 runs batted in), junior Cole Constable (.453, 24-for-53, 36 runs scored, four home runs, 24 RBIs, 17 stolen bases), junior Andrew Malec (.517, 15-for-29), senior Reese Colvin (.447, 21-for-47), freshman Jason Fultz (.415, 22-for-53, four home runs, 27 RBIs) and senior Patrick Sullivan (.415, 22-for-53, 22 RBIs, seven doubles).
As of late Thursday afternoon, Tartaglione hadn’t settled on a starting pitcher. “I am not sure who I will be starting. But, whoever it is, he needs to pound the zone and hit his spots.”
Looked upon to bring the sizzle to the plate for the Bulldogs will be sophomore Brighton Anderson (.383), sophomore Rocco Tartaglione (.368), junior Gavin Beck (.333), junior Walker (.304) and junior Owen Garvey, who delivered a clutch bases-loaded clearing double in the eighth inning against Grove City.
Game on.
