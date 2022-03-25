A familiar face will return to the dugout of the Cochranton softball team this spring.
Mark McGuire is set to return for his second stint with the program after previously holding the position for nine years.
Taking over for Mitch Shreve, McGuire served as the team’s coach from 2006-15. After taking a few years off, McGuire served as an assistant/volunteer coach for the team before returning to the head coaching position this year.
“It’s challenging, but nothing I didn’t know is there,” McGuire said. “A little more day-to-day stuff being the head coach, but it’s still very rewarding.”
Last season, the Lady Cardinals amassed a record of 11-9 overall and 7-7 in Region 2 play. The Lady Cardinals ultimately fell to Cambridge Springs in the District 10 1A semifinals.
After the Lady Cardinals reached the district semifinals last year, McGuire is seeking to take the program to new heights in his first season of his return to the head coaching spot.
“They just told me playing on Memorial Day Monday is the goal right now,” McGuire said.
The Lady Cardinals will be returning Carly Ritcher and pitcher Taytum Jackson after both of them the all-region second-team last season. This season, Ritcher will replace second-team selection Lexie Moore at second base after Moore graduated last year. Ritcher spent last season as an outfielder.
McGuire also expects shortstop Jaylin McGill, catcher Chola Lippert and pitcher Katelyn Ewing to have pivotal roles this year as well.
“Most of those girls are back,” McGuire said. “We got our pitchers back. Most of our team is still intact from last year. I think we have a really good chance.”
“I think probably our strength is in our numbers,” McGuire continued. “I have 18 girls, we’re pretty sound one through 18. There’s probably some girls on the bench that would start on other teams and just the experience level because of that.”