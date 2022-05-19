The Meadville Bulldogs played six tightly contested innings against a much bigger opponent in McDowell, but a weak seventh inning allowed the Trojans to win 13-6 at Eldred Glen on Wednesday.
Class 4A Meadville opened the non-region game with a run in each of the first two innings. Class 6A McDowell responded with three scores in the third to take a 3-2 lead.
The 'Dogs answered in the bottom of the fourth. After a Mason Walker walk and Gavin Beck reaching first on an error, Rocco Tartaglione drilled a double to the center field fence. His shot scored Walker and Beck and thrust Meadville back into the lead.
In the fifth inning, McDowell scored twice due to being walked home. All in all, there were five walks in the inning.
"Walks killed us. We had 12 walks," Meadville head coach Tony Tartaglione said. "You can't have 12 walks and beat a team like McDowell."
Meadville answered the call again with two runs in the fifth inning. Brady Walker walked on base to be driven home by Owen Garvey's home run over the right field fence. The 'Dogs led 6-5, but it would be the team's last lead of the game.
A Curtis King double scored Spencer Deitz and evened the game at 6s.
In the top of the seventh, McDowell opened with four straight walks before a two-RBI single gave the team a 9-6 lead. The Trojans put an exclamation point on the game when Jake Hower delivered a deep home run over the left field wall for a grand slam and a 13-6 lead.
The Bulldogs grounded into a double play in the bottom of the inning to conclude the game.
"Overall, and I just told the boys in the barn, we had them on the ropes and we played with them," Tartaglione said. "We'll build off of it. We were confident the whole game. They had a big inning in the seventh inning and put it away."
Offensively, Beck scored two runs while Tartaglione and Garvey each had two RBIs.
On the mound, the Bulldogs cycled through four pitchers. Brady Walker got the start and struck out four batters in four innings. Isaac Johnson, Ryan Reichel and Mason Walker each pitched one inning.
Meadville's region schedule is complete and the Bulldogs finished 9-5 in Region 2 play. Wednesday's matchup with a bigger McDowell team was a good test before the postseason next week.
"It's kind of a where are we at heading into the postseason. I like where we're at. Even the McDowell coach said we're a good, confident team. We just have to eliminate one or two bad innings and we're right there.
"I told them to take the good from it. It was back and forth the whole game till the seventh inning, so take the good."
Meadville is scheduled to play its regular season finale today at Mercyhurst Prep at 4 p.m. The postseason will start on Tuesday at a time, location and opponent to be announced later this week.
MCDOWELL (13)
(AB-R-H-BI) Deitz 3-3-2-1, King 3-1-1-1, Snyder 3-1-1-0, Hower 4-1-2-6, Chylinski 3-1-0-0, Kramer 2-1-0-1, Cross 3-1-0-0, Ogrodowczyk 3-2-2-1, Samluk 4-2-2-3. Totals 28-13-10-13.
MEADVILLE (6)
(AB-R-H-BI) Beck 3-2-0-0, Tartaglione 3-0-1-2, B. Walker 3-1-0-0, Garvey 3-1-1-2, Anderson 4-0-1-1, Young 4-0-0-0, Arpin 3-0-0-0, McGowan 1-1-0-0, Reichel 1-0-0-0, M. Walker 1-1-0-0. Totals 26-6-3-5.
McDowell 003 021 7 — 13 10 3
Meadville 110 220 0 — 6 3 2
BATTING
2B: MD — King, Samluk; MV — Tartaglione.
HR: MD — Hower; MV — Garvey.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) MD — Ogrodowczyk WP 3-2-4-2-3-2, Snyder 2-1-2-2-4-4, Deitz 2-0-0-0-5-1; MV — B. Walker 4-5-3-3-4-2, LP Johnson 1-0-2-2-1-5, Reichel 1-2-5-5-1-5, M. Walker 1-3-3-3-2-0 .
Records: McDowell 14-5; Meadville 10-7.
