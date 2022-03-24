First year head coach Kyle Marzka is ready to take the reins of the Cambridge Springs boys volleyball program after former coach Randy Sovisky retired after last season.
In fact, Marzka is a 2007 alumnus of Cambridge Springs and excited to take control of a program he was once a part of as a player.
“I’m super excited to be able to come back to the school I graduated from as an alumni and help lead the team to victory,” Marzka said. “I played all through out high school and it was the greatest sport I ever played and I’m glad I can help these kids enjoy it as much as I did.”
In his first season at the helm, Marzka is looking to lead the Blue Devils to a better mark after they finished with a 7-8 record last season. The Blue Devils made it to the District 10 Class 2A semifinals before losing 3-0 to Meadville, which lost in the PIAA state championship game.
“My expectations are actually pretty good this year,” Marzka said. “We got a younger group, but we have some really talented kids and we have a lot of hype on our team this year.”
Last season, three Blue Devils were named District 10 all-region second-team: outside hitter Jakob Dies, middle hitter Jayden Shinsky and libero Aidan Rauscher. The Blue Devils will have to replace all three as they all graduated last year.
As a result, Marzka will have to rely on his upperclassmen to be key players for his team this season. In particular, Marzka expects his lone senior, Jackson Mumford, to lead the charge.
“Player-wise, I think our juniors and seniors are really gonna be key in helping us work together and helping this team be the best they can be,” Marzka said.
Despite having a younger team, Marzka is pleased with the progress they’ve made so far.
“I’m pretty confident,” Marzka said. “We’re working great as a team. These kids are putting a hard effort in practices and we’re pretty confident we can get there.”