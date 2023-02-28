It wasn’t exactly a storybook ending on the scoreboard, but Jamie Plunkett walked off the ice to a standing ovation and the support of the Meadville community.
After 37 years, 1,122 wins and eight state championships, Plunkett coached his last game on Monday. The Bulldogs hosted Mars for senior night at George S. DeArment Ice Arena and lost 6-5 in overtime.
The House of Chills was packed with local supporters who wanted to see Plunkett behind the bench one final time.
“It was really gratifying and it’s one of the things that’s made this the best coaching job — the support this program, players and coaches get from this community,” Plunkett said. “There were a lot of former players and friends back tonight.”
With an arena full of Bulldogs fans, Meadville got off to a hot start.
The ’Dogs scored three goals in the games opening period. Ben Hilson got the Bulldogs started at the 14:38 minute mark with senior Ethen Konetsky adding a goal about a minute later. Preston Phillis scored at 8:51.
Mars got on the scoreboard at the 4:38 mark of the second period, but just 12 second later, Meadville’s Rocco Tartaglione took the faceoff into the teeth of the defense and scored. The Bulldogs led 4-1 after two periods.
“I thought the game turned in the second period. It’s been our problem all year long, and penalties,” Plunkett said. “At one point, I think we were being outshot 14-3. Then they got that late goal.”
The Fightin’ Planets did damage in the third period. Mars scored three goals in the span of six minutes to tie the game at 4.
With 4:26 left in regulation, Konetsky scored his second goal off assists from Robert Mahoney and Tartaglione.
Mars didn’t let up. With 2:24 left, they scored the equalizer.
“I give Mars credit, they came right at us with speed. We didn’t defend well and then we took some penalties, which has been a pattern throughout the season,” Plunkett said. “We’re not good enough offensively to try and outscore our mistakes. I feel bad for our seniors, but I feel most for (goalie) Sam Coppola. I thought he played really well tonight and he deserved a better fate.”
In the five-minute overtime period, Mars scored at 2:45 to complete its comeback and play the role of spoiler.
The loss gave Meadville an overall record of 6-28-1 and a league record of 2-16.
“I am sure they’re a little disappointed they didn’t make the playoffs and the year didn’t go the way they wanted it to but it’s a good group of kids and they worked hard,” Plunkett said. “When you’re around sports, sometimes these seasons come up and it’s just unfortunate it happened on their watch. It certainly wasn’t the season we all envisioned when we started in August and early September.”
Plunkett, 67, said he never imagined coaching for 37 years when he first took the job for the 1986-87 season. The Ontario, Canada, native and Cornell graduate got into coaching for the love of the game. It was the community and support system that helped him stick around for nearly four decades.
“It was such a great experience for my family and I. There were a lot of great kids along the way,” Plunkett said. “Now, 37 years later, I am seeing these kids I coached years ago that are now husbands and fathers so it’s come full circle. They’re coaching their kids now, it’s very rewarding.
“It will probably take me a few days to process it all and let it all sink in, but it’s very much appreciated and I’m very thankful. I probably won’t appreciate everything until down the road a little bit.”
