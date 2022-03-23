Maplewood's Sadie Thomas was named Region 2 player of the year on Wednesday when District 10 released the all-region girls basketball teams.
The junior helped lead Maplewood to a 21-5 record behind her 15.1 point per game. She recorded her 1,000 career point during the last game of the season.
Thomas was also a co-region player of the year for volleyball in what has been a successful season for the Lady Tiger.
Thomas was named to the all-region first-team with teammate Izzy Eimer. Eimer averaged 13.3 points per game and also hit 1,000 career points this season.
Fellow Lady Tiger Liliane Moorhead was named to the second-team.
Cambridge Springs also had three representatives on the all-region teams in Region 2. The Yanc sisters, Madison and Makenzie, each made the first-team.
Madison, an Edinboro University recruit, averaged 15 points per game and helped the Lady Blue Devils to a 19-7 record. She also hit her 1,000th point in the final game of the season. Makenzie averaged 10.8 points per game.
On the second-team, Cambridge's Hailee Rodgers and her 9.4 points per game was selected.
Cochranton had two athletes named to the all-region squads.
Senior Jaylin McGill made the first-team and senior Carly Ritcher made the second-team. McGill averaged 13.1 points and Ritcher added 8.8.
Also in Region 2, Saegertown senior Averie Braymer was selected to the second-team. Braymer averaged 8.8 points per game.
In Region 5, two Conneaut Lady Eagles were selected. Senior Rylee Jones made the first-team and led her team with 9.1 points per game.
Fellow senior Jaelyn Blood was right behind her at 9.0 points per game and made the second-team.
First team
Emily Anthony, West Middlesex, sr.
Sanaa Brodie, Farrell, sr.
Julia Balaski, Mercer, sr.
Halle Murcko, Reynolds, sr.
Carlie Beatty, West Middlesex, sr.
Bellah DiNardo, Kennedy Catholic, sr.
Second team
Jaylie Green, Farrell, sr.
Paris Gilmore, Kennedy Catholic, jr.
Jillian McElhinny, Jamestown, sr.
Abby Williams, Rocky Grove, sr.
Layke Fields, Kennedy Catholic, fr.
Hayden Keith, Kennedy Catholic, jr.
Region champion – Kennedy Catholic
Region player of the year – Emily Anthony, West Middlesex
---
REGION 2 ALL-STARS
First team
Jaylin McGill, Cochranton, sr.
Sadie Thomas, Maplewood, jr.
Izzy Eimer, Maplewood, sr.
Madison Yanc, Cambridge Springs, sr.
Makenzie Yanc, Cambridge Springs, jr.
Second team
Carly Richter, Cochranton, sr.
Liliane Moorhead, Maplewood, sr.
Averie Braymer, Saegertown, sr.
Lauren Schneider, Seneca, sr.
Hailee Rodgers, Cambridge Springs, jr.
Region co-champions – Cambridge Springs, Maplewood
Region player of the year – Sadie Thomas, Maplewood
---
REGION 3 ALL-STARS
First team
Hope Garrity, Fairview, jr.
Alex Cozzens, North East, so.
Anna Tranum, Mercyhurst Prep, sr.
Kayla Sharman, Girard, sr.
Olivia Kulyk, Mercyhurst Prep, so.
Sara Gennuso, Fairview, jr.
Second team
Alee Young, Fort LeBoeuf, sr.
Caroline Zentis, Fairview, sr.
Chloe Yazembiak, Northwestern, so.
Maddie Hartner, North East, sr.
Jillian Soder, Fort LeBoeuf, so.
Emily Samluk, Fort LeBoeuf, so.
Lily Polk, Girard, so.
Joce Ollinger, Mercyhurst Prep, sr.
Region champion – Fairview
Region co-players of the year – Hope Garrity, Fairview; Kayla Sharman, Girard
---
REGION 4 ALL-STARS
First team
Grace Cano, Greenville, jr.
Josie Lewis, Greenville, jr.
Reese Gadsby, Lakeview, sr.
Alli Davis, Sharpsville, sr.
Lia Krarup, Wilmington, fr.
Amber Sefton, Lakeview, sr.
Second team
Anna Harpst, Greenville, jr.
Chasie Fry, Sharpsville, jr.
Tay Chester, Sharon, so.
Kelsey Seddon, Lakeview, jr.
India McGee, Sharon, jr.
Breanna Hanley, Sharpsville, jr.
Annalee Gardner, Wilmington, jr.
Region co-champions – Greenville, Lakeview
Region player of the year – Reese Gadsby, Lakeview
---
REGION 5 ALL-STARS
First team
Rylee Jones, Conneaut, sr.
Camdon Bashor, Franklin, sr.
Emma Santom, Grove City, sr.
Bronwyn McCoy, Slippery Rock, sr.
Delaney Callahan, Grove City, sr.
McKenzie Gustas, Hickory, sr.
Gianna Bedel, Slippery Rock, sr.
Second team
Ella McDermott, Slippery Rock, sr.
Jaelyn Blood, Conneaut, sr.
Lauren Billingsley, Franklin, sr.
Katie Book, Slippery Rock, sr.
Hannah Reiber, Grove City, sr.
Mariah Swanson, Hickory, so.
Region champion – Slippery Rock
Region tri-players of the year – Camdon Bashor, Franklin; Delaney Callahan, Grove City; Bronwyn McCoy, Slippery Rock
---
REGION 6 ALL-STARS
First team
Carissa Dunham, Villa Maria, sr.
Emma Ruhlman, Warren, sr.
Riley Childress, Warren, sr.
Jayden McBride, Villa Maria, so.
Daniela Shaughnessy, Villa Maria, sr.
Caylen Spano, McDowell, so.
Second team
Samantha Zank, Harbor Creek, jr.
Brooke Przybylski, Harbor Creek, fr.
Torreuna Roberts, Erie, sr.
Louisa Opp, General McLane, sr.
Jessica Hetz, McDowell, jr.
Lena Walz, Villa Maria, so.
Amaria Mims, Erie, sr.
Arianna Mitchell, Erie, sr.
Region champion – Villa Maria
Region player of the year – Emma Ruhlman, Warren
---All-star selection process: The all-region teams and region players of the year were selected by each region's coaches.