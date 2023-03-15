SLIPPERY ROCK — The Maplewood girls basketball team was down 17-3 early and could have rolled over, but they fought back.
After a disastrous first quarter and a 14-point deficit at halftime, the Tigers rallied and took the lead 41-40 late in the third quarter. Ultimately, the comeback fell short over the final eight minutes. Greensburg Central Catholic bested Maplewood 61-48 in the Class 2A PIAA second round matchup at Slippery Rock University on Tuesday.
“We had them on their heels and I think it was just a play here and a play there,” Maplewood head coach Shawn Rhoades said. “I am super proud of the girls. They could have folded, but they didn’t. They battled all year and we did it again tonight.”
Early on, Maplewood couldn’t get anything to fall yet everything was falling for Greensburg Central Catholic. The Centurions opened the game on a 17-3 run. The Tigers struggled to close out on shooters and were 0-5 at the free throw line.
Senior Bailey Varndell caught fire from beyond at the arc and cashed four 3-pointers in the first quarter to keep Maplewood afloat. Varndell had 12 of the team's 14 first-quarter points.
“Early on we just tried to pass the ball around and hope someone was open,” Rhoades said. “Thank goodness Bailey showed up because otherwise it’s a 25-point game.”
Greensburg guards Mya Morgan and Erica Gribble stayed aggressive and led the Centurions to a 39-25 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, a different Maplewood team showed up. Madison Eimer quickly dished to Rhaelynn Koelle down low for a bucket. Greensburg responded with a quick score of its own, then the Tigers went on a run.
Maplewood was aggressive, worked the ball into the post and made a change defensively. Koelle, at 5-feet 11-inches, locked down the paint and deterred Morgan and Gribble from penetrating all the way to the basket.
“We started attacking and we weren’t passive. We told them they can’t get it all back at once and to keep digging,” Rhoades said. “We’ve been down before to good teams. Keep digging and that’s what they did.”
The Tigers dug themselves all the way into the lead with several seconds left in the third quarter. It was short lived, as Morgan converted on a free throw to end the quarter with a tie at 41.
Greensburg controlled the pace of play in the fourth quarter and got to the free throw line frequently. Maplewood tried to stretch the game out by fouling the Centurions, but Greensburg was too efficient. Morgan was 8-10 at the charity stripe over the last eight minutes.
“That’s a good basketball team. Their guards are strong and are legit basketball players,” Rhoades said. “It was the little things here and there. They shot way better at the free throw line.”
Morgan ended with 34 points for Greensburg and added five rebounds. Gribble scored 14 points and tallied eight rebounds, four assists and two steals. The Centurions were 16-24 at the free throw line and committed 10 turnovers.
For Maplewood, seniors Varndell and Sadie Thomas led the way with 18 and 17 points, respectively. Varndell, Thomas and Madison Vergona ended their Lady Tigers career in style. Last week’s state playoff win against Aliquippa was the team’s first state playoff win since 1994.
“It’s huge, not only for this team, but for kids coming up through,” Rhoades said. “Hopefully people see that and are willing to put that extra work in because it takes a lot of work.”
Rhoades was proud of his girls for all they accomplished this season. He coached the boys team for several years, but this was his first year leading the girls.
Rhoades and his staff had a late start as Maplewood’s volleyball team went deep into the playoffs in the fall and won a state championship. It resulted in less time to prepare for the basketball season, but the girls persevered and won a region title, finished second in District 10 and won a state playoff game.
“The bottom line is we’re a volleyball school trying to create a basketball culture,” Rhoades said. “For the most part, everybody has bought into that.”
The Maplewood head coach also credited his seniors for their effort and dedication to the program.
“Obviously I’ve only been with them for one year, but I told them I appreciate everything they’ve done. There’s no one that can say they (the seniors) didn’t leave it all out there. They were great leaders all season long. It’s been a grind. Those girls have been going since summer.”
Maplewood (48)
Varndell 6 1-2 18, Thomas 8 1-7 17, Koelle 2 2-2 6, M. O’Hara 2 0-0 4, Means 1 0-0 2, Eimer 0 0-2 0.
Totals 19 5-15 48.
Greensburg Central Catholic (61)
Morgan 10 12-16 34, Gribble 5 3-4 14, Dupilka 2 1-2 5, Dlugas 1 0-2 2, Peters 1 0-0 2.
Totals 19 16-24 61.
Maplewood 14 11 16 7 — 48
Greensburg CC 24 13 4 20 — 61
3-Point goals: Maplewood — Varndell 5; Greensburg CC — Morgan 2, Gribble.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.