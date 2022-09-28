GREENVILLE — Thinking over the 21st century in sports, when you see the last names Austin and Parker, you think speed. Tavon Austin is one of the fastest wide receivers to ever play football, while Tony Parker is one of the smoothest, shiftiest, most fundamental moving point guards the NBA has seen in the last 20 years.
While each of these athletes were on their respective runs, Austin Parker, now a sophomore accounting major and wrestler for the Thiel College Tomcats, was working and hustling as a lightweight, speedster wrestler for the Maplewood Tigers. Parker noted he did not have the most exceptional high school career on paper, but at the end of the day, he made it. He’s doing something about seven percent of high school athletes do by participating in a college sport. Thiel is the reigning Presidents’ Athletic Conference (PAC) champions.
Originally choosing Thiel because it is where he felt most comfortable, he eventually connected with Thiel’s head wrestling coach Craig Thurber. After a discussion about joining the program, Parker decided that ultimately, he had never really known much else in life besides being a wrestler.
Unquestionably, there was still a lot to prove and so much more he could learn about the sport. Wanting to be a coach one day, the best way to do that was to head to the wrestling room each day and find new ways to improve himself. Whether it’s conditioning, mastering technique or learning new ways to motivate teammates, there’s always something to get better at and improve on.
For now, the goal is to get better every day and fight to win a starting spot at 149 pounds. Parker is coming off a season in which he was in and out of the starting lineup, including being inserted at 157 pounds at the end of the season for the PAC Championships. The opportunity is something he does not take for granted considering less than two years ago he thought he had wrestled his last match.
From the time he was in elementary school all the way through high school, wrestling was always the number one sport for him and his family. Many weekends were spent on the road at wrestling tournaments enjoying each other’s company and watching some of the best wrestlers from around the state compete.
“I’m proud to be from District 10 in particular,” said Parker. “I take pride in it because I know a lot of D10 guys are Division I wrestlers now and have been very successful. Looking at the state of Pennsylvania itself, I’m happy to say I’m from where people say wrestling is truly real.”
Coming to Thiel awarded Parker the chance to reunite with an accomplished Thiel wrestler in Dylan Proper, one of his great friends and mentors in the sport. Parker expressed appreciation for how Proper pushed him in practices during their high school careers at Maplewood and how he helped him get acclimated to being on a college team. Additionally, his practice partner from his first semester of college wrestling, Logan Long, is someone he noted kept him focused on the task of improving every day and fighting through the adversity wrestlers face on the mat. The sport is a brotherhood; no matter where you’re from or what your background is, it’s all about holding each other accountable and representing their respective towns and high schools in a positive way each time they take the mat.
Wrestling for the Tomcats means blending some of the top talents from much of District 7, District 9, and District 10, the three districts that take up a majority of western Pennsylvania. There have been some elite combinations of Thiel Wrestling teams over the years, including the 2021-22 team that helped the program win its 23rd PAC title last season. However, the program has even bigger plans in the upcoming season to fare even better at the national level. To do that, the returners need to continue their run of excellence, while the new guys need to be ready to be acclimated to a winning culture and tradition.
While Parker had a solid high school career, there is no question his best days are ahead of him. “If people looked me up in high school, they wouldn’t see anything crazy. I don’t think I had a winning record in high school. But, that’s not me anymore. I’m proud to be able to say that. I’m spending every day I can to get better.”
