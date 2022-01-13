UNION CITY — Talk about a barn burner.
With the scored tied at 34-34 at the end of a Region 3 wrestling matching between Maplewood and Union City on Wednesday, it came down to criteria.
That criteria were that the team with the greatest number of falls would get the win.
The Maplewood Tigers had four falls; the Union City Bears had two.
The Tigers left Union City with a 35-34 Region 3 win.
We tried to get all of our boys to finish their matches with pins, obviously,” said Maplewood’s first-year coach Chris Andrews. “Tonight, we did a good job of finishing our matches.”
Maplewood had pins from Caydn Shetler at 106 pounds, Chase Blake at 126, Andrew Proper at 138 and Greg Roae at 172.
Union City had falls at 152 and 160 pounds.
The match started at 132 pounds, and Union City got off to a good start when Hayden Hebner won a 27-13 major decision over Michael Wickstrom for a 4-0 lead. It didn’t take long for Maplewood to catch up, though. At 138, Proper’s pin gave the Tigers a 6-4 lead.
Union City’s pins at 152 and 160 gave the Bears a 22-6 lead.
Then Maplewood mounted its comeback. The Tigers reeled off wins at 172 and 189 to cut the lead to 22-17. Union City then bounced back with a forfeit win at 215 for a 28-17 lead. But Koby Willison’s tech fall at 285 pounds brought the Tigers to within six points 28-22. At 106, Maplewood’s Cadyn Shetler knotted the score at 28 all with a pin. A double forfeit at 113 left the score all tied up. At 120 pounds, Union City’s forfeit win again gave the Bears the advantage, 34-28.
And then it came down to the wire.
Going into the last bout at 126 pounds, anything but a Maplewood pin would still give Union City the win.
But the Tigers roared and it wasn’t to be. Chase Blakes stepped it up for the Tigers, leading 7-0 over Austin Brown before pinning the Bear in 2:17.
The Tigers had the most pins and the win by criteria.
“It was a good match. I tip my hat to Maplewood,” Union City coach Fred Caro said. “They’ve got a young team. We’ve both got a young team. I’ve still got a couple of kids to get back in the lineup. When I’ve got a full lineup, I’m happy with what we do.”