Maplewood (21-5) opened its state playoff campaign strong last week and will look to keep it up in today’s Class 2A second round matchup.
Standing in the way is Greensburg Central Catholic (22-5) and freshman guard Erica Gribble. Gribble averages more than 17 points per game. Despite her freshman status, she already has two Division I college offers. The first of which came when she was in eighth grade.
“She is tough. She plays a lot and she shoots and handles well. She is definitely more basketball-versed than a typical freshman,” Maplewood head coach Shawn Rhoades said. “The other two guards, (Avery) Davis and (Mya) Morgan, are solid as well. They like to shoot. With our defensive mentality, we will have to play smart.”
The game tips off at Slippery Rock University at 7:30 p.m. Greensburg Central Catholic is the fifth seed out of the WPIAL. Maplewood beat the fourth seed from the WPIAL, Aliquippa, 65-47 on Friday.
Greensburg, like Aliquippa, likes to run a full-court press. The Tigers passed their way out of the defense in the first-round matchup and controlled the pace of play. It will be important to limit turnovers and beat the press again today.
“They like to run a full court defense. At this point in the season, you have to be able to play that and you definitely have to be able to break a press,” Rhoades said. “They’re solid defensively and have three really good guards. We’ll have to come ready to play.”
To come away with a win, Rhoades cited a need to take care of the ball, shoot well and force turnovers.
The victor will play the winner of Shenango (7-1) and Lakeview (10-3) on Friday in the quarterfinals.
