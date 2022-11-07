Sometimes a team is on and sometimes a team is off.
That was the case Saturday when Maplewood swept Cochranton 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-23) to win the District 10 Class 1A championship at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills.
“I’m speechless. I wanted it so bad for these seniors because I felt like they’ve been through a lot and never had a traditional District 10 championship game on Meadville’s floor with a real atmosphere,” Maplewood head coach Sheila Bancroft said. “They finally had it and they won.”
Maplewood was on its “A” game from the get-go. Senior all-state outside hitter Sadie Thomas earned the first three kills of the match to set her team up with a lead. She tallied 10 kills in the first set.
Defensively, the Lady Tigers were all over anything Cochranton sent their way.
“Everyone played their position and did their job,” Bancroft said. “We had Cochranton on their heels the whole night. We got the lead and were playing pretty flawlessly — they just played out of their minds.”
Bancroft said it was a team effort and everyone stepped up and played their role. The biggest improvement in her eyes was the mental aspect of their game.
“We had a great week of practice and focused a lot mentally and motivationally to get in here and play,” Bancroft said. “We knew we had the ability, but the question mark has been the mental part of the game.”
For Cochranton, the Cardinals settled into its offense and trailed 19-18 late in the first set. Senior Devyn Sokol had seven kills in the set to bring her team back into the fold, but a handful of Cardinals’ errors and a Megan Woge kill gave Maplewood a 1-0 lead in the match.
In the second set, Maplewood fired on all cylinders. The Lady Tigers made the most of any opportunity they had and beat Cochranton 25-13. Defensively, the Cardinals uncharacteristically let balls hit the ground they normally don’t.
“They played great defense over there. We did not play defense like we needed to,” Cochranotn head coach Marci Malliard said. “We obviously didn’t pass as well as we needed to and we made way too many errors. You can’t beat a good team by giving them points.”
The third set was even throughout, but inopportune errors plagued Cochranton. Any 50-50 ball or chance fell in favor of Maplewood.
Thomas hammered the final two points into the gym floor to give Maplewood the crown.
“We dreamed of it since we were little babies” Maplewood senior setter Bailey Varndell said. “It’s like a dream come true, honestly.”
Varndell dished 34 assists and had eight digs in the win. Fellow senior McKenna Crawford paced the defense with 11 digs.
Thomas ended with 22 kills and seven digs. Elizabeth Hunter and Woge had nine and five kills, respectively.
“I think everyone understands their roles and we are able to fill them. Since we’ve bonded as a team it’s easy to step up and do what we need to do,” Thomas said.
Saturday’s match was the third meeting between Cochranton and Maplewood this season. The Cards won the first, but the Lady Tigers have won the second and third.
“It feels unreal,” Crawford said. “There’s no one else we would have wanted to see on the other side of the net, that’s for sure.”
Maplewood will host Elk County Catholic, the District 9 runner-up, on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
The Tigers have not lost since its September match at Cochranton. After the match, Bancroft altered her lineup and the team has steadily improved since.
“I like to say we’re still not as good as we can be. That’s the way we have to look at it,” Bancroft said. “In the state playoffs the games are going to get harder and harder.”
Cochranton ends its season at 16-3. Senior Devyn Sokol led the team with 17 kills and two blocks. Dana Jackson dished 29 assists. Taytum Jackson tallied 18 digs while Brooklyn Needler and Danielle Hoffman each added seven kills.
“Player for player I feel like we can match up with them, but you need to be able to put it together and get it done. Today, we didn’t get it done,” Malliard said. “Hats off to them, they played well. I still think we can compete with teams in the state playoffs just like they will — but if you wanna be the best you have to beat the best and they were the best today.”
