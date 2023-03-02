It's always a battle to the final whistle when the Cambridge Springs and Maplewood girls basketball teams take the floor.
Wednesday night at Meadville Area Senior High School's House of Thrills was no different.
Maplewood beat Cambridge 36-33 in overtime in a District 10 Class 2A semifinal game. The win pushes Maplewood to the district title game and means the Tigers have beaten their arch-rival three times this season and four consecutive times dating back to last year.
In this nail-biter, Maplewood's experience shined through in a loud and emotional environment
With 1:51 left in regulation, Maplewood senior Bailey Varndell cashed a 3-pointer to break a tie and give her Tigers a 30-27 lead. With about a minute left, Cambridge Springs senior Mackenzie Yanc went 2-2 at the free throw line to bring it within one.
Yanc then stole the ball and was back at the free throw line with 12 seconds left. Her make tied the game and sent the two PENNCREST schools into overtime.
The teams traded empty possessions until Madison O'Hara went to the free throw line with 1:15 left to play. She went 2-2 to push Maplewood into the lead. Her sister, Savannah O'Hara, also made a couple free throws. The sisters went 6-11 at the line in the overtime period.
Cambridge's Payton Leandro banked in a 3-pointer with about seven seconds left, but it was too little too late. Maplewood held on for the win.
"I wouldn't expect it any other way than go to overtime. Cambridge came to play," Maplewood head coach Shawn Rhoades said. "I told the girls 'They're gonna want it. So you're gonna have to want it that much more.' It came down to making some plays here and there. There were a couple costly turnovers on their side. We pulled it out."
Maplewood struggled early in the game. The Tigers trailed 15-5 in the second quarter and were down at every quarter break.
"A lot of it came down to offensive execution and making the right pass," Rhoades said. "We had a couple girls make some big shots and we made free throws down the stretch. Defensively, we held a team to 33 points that scores a lot more than that typically."
Maplewood, featuring seniors Bailey Varndell, Sadie Thomas and Madison Vergona, have dealt with high-intensity pressure before. The team appeared in last year's district championship game. Also, several girls were on the state championship volleyball team in the fall.
"It helps a ton. Not just that (volleyball), but last year's team went deep in the playoffs. It's experience. They don't panic. Even our young kids are not panicking," Rhoades said. "We've talked about staying in the moment and not making it bigger than it is. They're experienced and they just want to win."
Maplewood was led by Varndell with 10 points. M. O'Hara added nine and Thomas eight. Thomas also tallied eight rebounds and three steals.
The Tigers will play Kennedy Catholic in the championship game on Saturday.
Cambridge Springs found themselves on the wrong end of the overtime thriller. The Blue Devils committed four turnovers in overtime and struggled offensively down the stretch.
"They want to win more than we do," McKissock said.
Yanc led the team with 10 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists. Jordyn Wheeler and Finley Rauscher added nine and six points, respectively.
Cambridge will see Lakeview in the consolation game on Saturday in a win or go home situation.
"We'll get back to practice tomorrow and we'll try to correct a few things," McKissock said. "We have another very hard opponent coming up in Lakeview so we need to be ready."
Cambridge Springs (33)
Yanc 3 4-5 10, Wheeler 4 0-1 9, Rauscher 2 0-0 6, Rodgers 1 0-0 3, Leandro 1 0-0 3, Cole 1 0-0 2.
Totals 12 4-6 33.
Maplewood (36)
Varndell 4 0-0 10, M. O'Hara 2 3-6 9, Thomas 4 0-0 8, S. O'Hara 1 3-5 5, Eimer 1 2-4 4.
Totals 12 8-15 36.
Cambridge Springs;7;12;6;5;3;—;33
Maplewood;5;13;4;8;6;—;36
3-point goals: Cambridge Springs — Rauscher 2, Rodgers, Leandro; Maplewood — Varndell 2, M O'Hara 2.
