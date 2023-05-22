HERMITAGE — The Maplewood softball team lost in the first round of the Class 2A District 10 playoffs 7-0 to Wilmington.
Ava Williamson and Stella Maynard combined to throw a six-inning shutout for the Greyhounds.
Wilmington got four runs in the first inning and never looked back. Both Karah Deal and Paije Peterson drove in runs. Peterson hit a home run and errors resulted in remaining runs. Wilmington had ten hits in the lopsided game.
Rhinn Post took the loss for the Tigers. She pitched the entire six-inning game and allowed seven runs on 10 hits.
One bright spot for the Tigers was McKenna Crawford's single in the fourth inning.
Maplewood ended the season 11-5 overall.
Maplewood (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Lane 2-0-0-0, Moyer 1-0-0-0, Despenej 3-0-0-0, Crawford 3-0-1-0, Hlopick 3-0-1-0, Eimer 2-0-0-0, Neely 1-0-0-0, Post 2-0-0-0, Somerville 1-0-0-0, Stanford 1-0-0-0, Niedbala 1-0-0-0, Benik 2-0-0-0, Whitman 1-0-0-0, Kope 1-0-0-0. Totals 24-0-2-0.
Wilmington (7)
(AB-R-H-BI) Harlan 4-1-2-1, L. Krarup 3-1-1-0, Jones 3-0-1-0, Peterson 3-2-2-1, Grubbs 3-2-1-1, Deal 2-0-2-2, Baney 1-0-0-0, Whiting 3-1-0-0, C. Krarup 3-0-0-0, Williamson 3-0-1-0. Totals 28-7-10-5.
Maplewood 000 000 0 — 0 2 6
Wilmington 400 030 x — 7 10 1
BATTING
2B: W — Deal, Peterson
3B: W — L. Krarup
HR: W — Peterson
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Post LP 6.0-10-7-4-2-4; W — Williamson WP 6.0-2-0-0-0-13, Maynard 1.0-0-0-0-1-1.
