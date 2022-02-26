The Lady Tigers came out and didn't play like they have all season. The team was missing layups, missing short shots underneath and allowing Reynolds to hang around.
After the first quarter, Maplewood pulled a 180 and played similar to how they have all season — hard and fast. The result was a 74-41 victory in the quarterfinals at Meadville Area Senior High School's House of Thrills.
"We missed a lot of bunnies in the first half and missed a lot of layups. They were coming from Sadie (Thomas) and Liliane (Moorhead), who shoot those the most," Maplewood head coach Kyle Krepps said. "I don't know what it was. As long as we keep pounding the boards they'll start going in."
Pound the boards they did. Moorehead finished with 13 rebounds and Thomas had 10. Both players recorded a double-double in the win.
Another key in the win was slowing down Reynolds' leading scorer Halle Murcko. Murcko eclipsed 1,000 points this season and is the focal point of the offense. She drilled a deep 3-pointer for the game's first points, but only had five at halftime.
"She's a great player, bless her heart. It's tough to see her career end, she's a good kid too," Krepps said. "We saddled her the whole game, you have to."
At halftime, Maplewood was up 35-18 and firmly in control of the game.
The team started the second half right where they left off. The Lady Tigers rattled off 20 more points to hold a 55-31 lead with only a quarter to play.
"They can put up a lot of points. They can rebound and they're aggressive on both ends of the ball," Reynolds head coach Doug Dorio said. "We did everything we needed to, but there's a reason they're the 2 seed."
Thomas led all scorers with 28 points. She also had four assists and two steals. Izzy Eimer scored 12 points and had four steals. Moorhead scored 10 points and had four steals as well.
"It's not awe-inspiring in anyway, but then you look up at the scoreboard and put 70 points up. I always say that I want perfection and I tell them I will yell and scream till we hold a team to zero and we score 100," Krepps said. "It's just how it works. Never satisfied."
For Reynolds, the team played nearly the entire season with only six healthy players. The fact that the Lady Raiders even made the playoffs is impressive.
"We talked about how we were one of the eight teams that got picked for playoffs. That wasn't just because. It was because of all our hard work," Dorio said. "We competed and put out our best effort every single time. We knew it would be a challenge, but our three seniors are tough and knew they could handle the weight of it. I don't know what next year will look like as far as numbers. We could be back at square one with six, seven, eight kids."
Maplewood will be back in action on Wednesday to face Cambridge Springs in the semifinals at a time and location not yet announced.
Reynolds (41)
Murcko 4 1-4 10, Harrold 4 2-2 13, Miller 4 1-2 9, Herman 2 4-7 8, McLaughlin 0 1-2 1.
Totals 14 9-17 41.
Maplewood (74)
Thomas 11 4-5 28, I. Eimer 5 1-4 12, Moorhead 5 0-0 10, Slagle 3 0-0 6, M. Eimer 1 2-2 4, M. O'Hara 1 2-2 4, Beuchat 2 0-0 4, Varndell 1 0-0 2, Vergona 1 0-0 2.
Totals 30 7-11 74.
Reynolds;7;11;13;10;—;41
Maplewood;13;22;20;19;—;74
3-point goals: Reynolds — Murcko, Harrold, Herman; Maplewood — Thomas 2, I. Eimer.