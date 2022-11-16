WARREN — The legacy of the Maplewood Tigers volleyball program continues to grow.
With a 3-0 sweep (25-22, 25-23, 25-23) of Oswayo Valley on Tuesday in the Class 1A semifinal round at Warren High School, the Tigers will play for a state championship on Saturday.
“It’s very unreal. I don’t think it’s set in yet,” senior libero McKenna Crawford said. “I’m at a loss for words.”
Maplewood will play in its ninth state championship and try to add a sixth trophy to the case. The Tigers will play the winner of Sacred Heart-West Branch on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg. Sacred Heart and West Branch were scheduled to play Tuesday, but the match was postponed due to inclement weather.
The weather also delayed the start time of Tuesday’s match, but the delay didn’t slow the Lady Tigers down.
Maplewood opened the match on a 7-2 run but Oswayo Valley answered and tied the set at 12. Maplewood’s Sadie Thomas and Oswayo Valley’s Olivia Cook traded blows, but the Lady Tigers ended the set on a 3-0 run to take a 1-0 lead in the match.
The Lady Tigers trailed late in the second set and were plagued by periods of shaky play. Passing was inconsistent and the team struggled to put the ball on the floor at times.
“That was not a three-game sweep. People will look at that and see a three-game sweep, but that was a very good team and it could have gone either way,” Maplewood head coach Sheila Bancroft said. “If they got one of those sets from us it could have been a whole different ball game.”
Oswayo Valley led 23-21 in the set, which prompted a timeout from Bancroft.
“The message was, ‘serve a little tougher and anticipate the ball,”’ Bancroft said. “I thought a few times on defense that boom it was there but we weren’t ready for it and we had to fix that.”
The message worked. The Tigers sided out a Green Wave serve and setter Bailey Varndell set up Thomas who slammed the ball into the court. Thomas crushed another ball before two Oswayo Valley errors gave Maplewood the set win and a 2-0 lead in the match.
“We try to stay mentally focused, we preach that every day,” Crawford said. “It’s more mental than it is skill. It’s a big mental game.”
Instrumental in the rally was the crowd. The Maplewood faithful traveled to Warren in droves and ‘Let’s go ‘Wood’ chants thundered in the gym.
With the crowd behind them, the Tigers jumped ahead 17-10 in the third and final set.
“Thank you to the spectators because without them, I am not real sure. The girls feed off that so hopefully we get that on Saturday too,” Bancroft said. “It was big having them here, it really helped us out.”
Despite the big lead, Oswayo Valley rallied back. A streaky stretch of Maplewood play and viscous Green Wave spikes evened the set at 21 and again at 22 and 23.
Thomas slammed one of her 15 kills to give her team match point before a Megan Woge tip found the floor in the middle of the defense. The tip clinched the sweep to give Maplewood its 14th straight win.
Thomas added 15 digs and five blocks. Elizabeth Hunter added nine kills and three blocks while Varndell stuffed the stat sheet with 29 assists, six digs, two kills and one block. All three players’ older sisters played on Maplewood’s 2017 state title team and are eager to made their own mark.
“It hasn’t processed yet,” Thomas said. “We witnessed our siblings go through states five years ago and got to see what that was like and we’re finally getting the chance to be there ourselves, so it’s great.”
Woge and Savannah O’Hara each had four kills. Madison O’Hara added five digs and three kills. Crawford recorded 11 digs and two aces.
“I don’t think we played our best, but they were resilient. A lot of different girls stepped up and played their game tonight,” Bancroft said. “We were not serving very well, but toward the end in game three I thought we hit the seams a little better and we kept them out of their system because their middles were unstoppable.”
For Oswayo Valley, Cook had 17 kills and 20 digs while Avaree Kellert had 18 kills and 14 digs.
