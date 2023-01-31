RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — When Cambridge Springs and Maplewood take the floor for girls basketball, the emotions are always high.
The Region 2 and PENNCREST rivals have beat up on each other over the past several seasons and Monday night at Maplewood Junior-Senior High School was no different. Cambridge started the game hot and led at halftime, but Maplewood rallied in the second half to win 30-29 and sweep the season series.
The win puts the Tigers at 8-0 in region action with a two-game lead over second-place Cambridge, now at 5-2.
"It was a battle. It's our backyard rival, it's in our district and second in the region. This was huge. We said we didn't want to share (the region title) and we don't," Maplewood head coach Shawn Rhoades said. "We still have four games to take care of, but this was obviously a big one. They came out and punched us in the mouth early so we had to respond. The girls, credit to them, they didn't give up. They kept digging and kept pushing and that's all we can ask for."
Cambridge Springs came out swinging. The Blue Devils held the Tigers scoreless for several minutes while they methodically moved the ball on offense.
Maplewood's defense locked down the paint and forced Cambridge to work hard to score. Cambridge senior Finley Rauscher caught fire from range and drilled three 3-pointers in the first half. Fellow senior Hailee Rodgers made a trey as well and helped the Devils lead 21-12 at halftime.
"Both ways, everybody is really excited to play in the Maplewood-Cambridge game. They did, credit to them, a lot of little things right with offensive rebounds in key moments and hitting shots under pressure," Cambridge Springs assistant coach Tori Hansen said. "Finley and Hailee in the first half especially really stepped up and hit big shots that we've needed them to hit all year long."
Coming out of halftime with a lead, Hansen, leading Cambridge because head coach Ryan McKissock was absent with an illness, slowed the offense down. The slow pace of play forced Maplewood to make the most of its possessions.
The Tigers outscored Cambridge 11-5 in the third quarter and cut the Devils' lead to three. A big part of Maplewood's defensive plan was sophomore Madison Eimer.
Eimer face-guarded Cambridge senior point guard Makenzie Yanc nearly the entire game.
"She (Eimer) is an animal. Sometimes we need to back her down to save some fouls, but it's hard when you have someone that aggressive to take it out of them," Rhoades said. "We need to be smart and adjust accordingly. Our bench came in and played well, it was a total team effort."
Late in the third quarter quarter and trailing, senior Sadie Thomas came up big for Maplewood. Thomas drilled a corner 3-pointer to eat into the deficit. Then in the waning minutes of the game, Thomas caught an inbounds pass deep in the paint, banked her shot off the glass and was fouled in the process. Thomas made her free throw for an and-one.
"You can't put a value to her," Rhoades said. "She does so many things for us, rebounding, she can push the ball, she obviously hit that 3, that was huge."
With about 37 seconds left, Madison O'Hara made a layup to finally push Maplewood into the lead. A lead the Tigers didn't give up as the final seconds ticked off the clock.
"I told the girls that they need to be confident. If you miss, so what? Go get another one. You need to have a shooters mentality," Rhoades said. "Overall, it was a great effort tonight."
Thomas led Maplewood with 11 points while Eimer added eight. Maplewood is 13-4 overall and will play at Union City on Thursday.
Cambridge was paced by Rauscher with 13 points. The Blue Devils are 12-4 overall and play at Rocky Grove on Thursday.
Hansen was happy with the team's improvement from the first game, but thinks her girls still have room to improve.
"We made a lot of improvements in terms of our ball handling, handling the ball under pressure, finding the open person and making good decisions," Hansen said. "We still have some room to grow with that as well. We'll fix that, work on it and come back better."
Cambridge Springs (29)
Rauscher 4 1-2 13, Rodgers 2 0-0 5, Cole 2 1-2 5, Yanc 1 2-6 4, Wheeler 1 0-0 2.
Totals 10 4-10 29.
Maplewood (30)
Thomas 4 2-2 11, Eimer 1 6-10 8, Varndell 2 0-0 5, S. O'Hara 2 0-0 4, M. O'Hara 1 0-0 2, Koelle 0 0-2 0.
Totals 10 8-14 30.
Cambridge Springs;10;11;5;3;—;29
Maplewood;8;4;11;7;—;30
3-point goals: Cambridge Springs — Rauscher 4, Rodgers; Maplewood — Thomas, Varndell.
Records: Cambridge Springs 12-4, 5-2 Region 2; Maplewood 14-4, 8-0 Region 2.
