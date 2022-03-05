Three Crawford County girls basketball teams are still alive in the District 10 2A tournaments as all three will be in action today.
Maplewood is already in the state playoffs after beating Cambridge Springs 47-46 in the semifinals, but has a chance to improve their standing with a win over No. 1 seed West Middlesex. Cambridge Springs and Cochranton will play in the consolation game with the winner moving onto the state tournament.
(1) West Middlesex vs. (2) Maplewood
Slippery Rock University, 2:30 p.m.
West Middlesex will be making its seventh consecutive appearance in the District 10 finals. The Big Reds lost in the last year's championship to Cambridge Springs. This year, they will face another PENNCREST team in Maplewood. The Big Reds defeated Cochranton 54-39 in the semifinals.
The Big Reds own a 19-3 record this season with 12-2 record in Region 1 play. Their top two scorers are Carlie Beatty and Emily Anthony, who average 20.0 and 15.8 points per game, respectively.
For the Tigers, Sadie Thomas and Izzy Eimer lead with 14.7 and 13.3 points per game, respectively. Liliane Moorhead averages 8.2 points while Bailey Varndell nets 8.0 points.
(3) Cambridge Springs vs. (4) Cochranton
Meadville Area Senior High School, 1 p.m.
After both teams lost their semifinals games, Cambridge Springs and Cochranton will meet for the third time this season with a state playoff spot on the line.
"Obviously, we're going in looking for a pretty competitive game and our kids are well aware of what's at stake and that's a trip to the state tournament," said Cambridge Springs head coach Ryan McKissock. "For us at this point, we just need to get into it. We feel like we can beat anybody around if we have a chance and we just gotta get there though."
The Blue Devils got the best of their Region 2 rivals this season after winning both of their meetings. The Blue Devils won 49-32 on Jan. 10 and 49-34 on Feb. 5.
The Blue Devils are led by Edinboro University recruit Madison Yanc with 15.0 points per game. Her sister Makenzie Yanc also averages in double figures with 11.2 points per game. Hailee Rodgers and Finley Rauscher are also reliable scorers with 9.2 and 6.0 points per game, respectively.
The Cardinals' offense is spearheaded by Jaylin McGill, who averages 13.4 points on the season. Carly Ritcher averages 9.0 points per game and is a threat on the outside with 57 made 3s this season.
"We're obviously gonna have to get out on their shooters, but the McGill, I love her," McKissock said. "She plays so hard. i like everything about her game, so she's gonna be a handful. Obviously, our scheme is set up to kind of stop her and then make sure we get out on their shooters."