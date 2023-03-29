RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood baseball team won its season and region opener 10-0 against Rocky Grove on Tuesday at Randolph Township Park.
Sophomore Landyn Reynolds tossed a gem on the mound. He allowed zero runs and two hits. He struck out six batters in six innings of action.
"Landyn Reynolds pitched a complete game and did really well," Maplewood head coach Ken Smock said. "We are happy to get the first win under our belt. We couldn't have opening day yesterday because of the weather. We were fortunate to get this game in tonight."
Maplewood tallied 11 hits on the day. Levi Willison, Jacob Woge and Andrew Proper each had multiple hits. Proper had two RBIs and two runs while Willison scored two runs.
Maplewood committed no errors compared to Rocky Grove's four.
Maplewood is 1-0 and is scheduled to host Eisenhower today at 4:30 p.m.
Rocky Grove (0)
(AB-R-H-BI) Wilson 3-0-2-0, Hamilton 2-0-0-0, Wetjen 3-0-0-0, Bevier 2-0-0-0, Gavin 2-0-0-0, Patterson 2-0-0-0, Dunkle 2-0-0-0, Rice 1-0-0-0, Whitling 2-0-0-0. Totals 19-0-2-0.
Maplewood (10)
(AB-R-H-BI) Proper 5-2-2-2, Woge 3-1-2-0, Hochstetler 3-1-1-1, Reynolds 3-1-1-1, Peterson 3-0-1-1, Potosky 1-0-0-0, Willison 3-2-2-0, Hiroksy 3-1-1-0, Beuchat 3-0-1-1, Gerow 0-1-0-0, Williams 2-1-0-0. Totals 29-10-11-6.
Rocky Grove 000 000 x — 0 2 4
Maplewood 003 052 x — 10 11 0
BATTING
2B: RG — Wilson; M — Hochstetler.
PITCHING
(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) RG — Wilson LP 4-8-5-4-4-0, Rice 0.2-1-3-1-0-3, Ross 0.1-2-2-1-0-3; M — Reynolds WP 6-2-0-0-6-3.
Records: Rocky Grove 0-1; Maplewood 1-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.