Fresh off their 4-11 record last season, Maplewood baseball coach Ken Smock has already seen his team improve ahead of the season and is confident that improvement will carry over once the season begins.
“We have improved already based on our skillsets that we’ve been working on,” Smock said. “We’ve been outside five times. The staff is working hard and so are the players. They’re making a lot of progress.”
One player in particular that Smock expects to lead the charge is Stuart Hochstetler, who is expected to contribute on both sides of the ball. Hochstetler earned a .408 batting average while driving in 20 hits and 12 RBI’s last season. On the mound, Hochstetler compiled a 4-4 record with a 5.20 ERA and one complete game.
“At this time right now, I look forward to a big season out of one of my returning seniors, Stuart Hochstetler,” Smock said. “He’s been a four-year letterman for the team, he’s a senior this year. He’s our ace on the hill. He’s all-around good ball player. He leads by his play on the field.”
Besides Hochstetler, the Tigers are also returning Ethan Peterson, Elliott Beuchat, Michael Wickstrom and Noah Burk, who all hit above .300 last season.
“Our expectations are to compete, be in every game,” Smock said. “After last season, we were pretty inexperienced, didn’t have many players that were experienced, didn’t have any seniors on the staff. This year around, we’ve got several returning players that gained some experience last year, so we’re just looking to expectations just to compete in every game and be in the midst of it.”
While the team is improving, Smock believes his players still have a lot to work on during the season.
“I would say in game situations or runners on base,” Smock said. “Just gaining confidence really. Gaining confidence in themselves when they’re out in field and out at the plate.”