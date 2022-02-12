Maplewood has hired Jason Wargo as its new football coach. Wargo’s hiring filled a vacancy left by Bryan Borkovich, who resigned in November after 10 years at the helm.
During Borkovich’s tenure, the Tigers amassed a 51-51 record and appeared in the playoffs seven times. In 2019, the Tigers finished 10-1 and lost to Farrell in the Class 1A District 10 Championship game.
Wargo spend the past seven years as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator at Franklin High School. Before he was Franklin, Wargo was an assistant coach at Geneva College in Beaver Falls.
After spending years as an assistant, Wargo wanted to become a head coach and felt that Maplewood was the right choice.
“Maplewood is a great program,” Wargo said. “Bryan Borkovich, my predecessor, built a great program, a solid program and to be honest I’ve been looking for an opportunity and have had opportunities in the past to be a high school head coach, but this was the right one... Going into Maplewood, I don’t have to reinvent the wheel here. This is a program that’s already on solid foundation, on solid ground. It’s a great situation to walk into.”
As far as X’s and O’s, Wargo doesn’t have anything in mind this early, but he knows he wants to see individual growth from his players.
“Basically, what I know it’s gonna be is they’re gonna be hard-working,” Wargo said. “They’re gonna be competitive and they’re gonna be ready to go.”
Last season, Maplewood finished with a 3-3 record in Region 2 play and a 5-5 record overall. The Tigers lost 14-12 to Cochranton in the District 10 Class 1A semifinal.
Wargo wants to see the Tigers improve, but he’s more concerned about achieving off-the-field goals.
“I’m not gonna set goals for this thing in terms of winning and losing,” Wargo said. “Our goal as far as football-wise is to be the best team at the end of the season, meaning the best team in November and December. That’s what our goal as far as playing-wise. The overall goal for me as a head coach in the first year of the program is to establish our goals objectives of the coaching staff and that basically is to support the family structure of each kid that we coach, make sure they improve as a football player and make sure they improve they become better people.”