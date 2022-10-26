The Maplewood girls volleyball team swept Kennedy Catholic 3-0 (25-14, 25-7, 25-5) in the District 10 Class 1A quarterfinal round on Tuesday.
The Lady Tigers, the No. 1 seed in the bracket, opened the match on a 6-0 run to set the tone at Meadville Area Senior High School’s House of Thrills.
Kennedy Catholic responded with a run of its own to cut into the lead and trail 12-10.
“I thought we came out a little tentative and not real loose. Hopefully playing here tonight helps and we can get another shot on this court and get relaxed and comfortable with a home-court advantage maybe,” Maplewood head coach Sheila Bancroft said. “We needed to get in here and play a couple sets. The depth perception is way different here and that’s huge serving wise.”
Maplewood responded with a run of its own and ended the set on a 13-4 to gather all the momentum.
The Tigers grabbed a 9-0 lead in the second set courtesy of great ball placement from their attackers. Senior outside hitter Sadie Thomas and junior middle hitter Elizabeth Hunter consistently clobbered balls into the middle of Kennedy Catholic’s defense.
“Those are our two go-to players so I like the consistency,” Bancroft said. “We only had four errors in three sets, I’ll take that any night.”
Maplewood operated like a well-oiled machine in the third set and won 25-5 to advance to the semifinal round.
“We’re advancing and we’re in the semifinals, that’s how we’re looking at it,” Bancroft said. “One match at a time, we can’t look ahead. These matches are only going to get tougher as we go.”
Thomas led the Lady Tigers with 20 kills while Hunter added nine. Bailey Varndell dished 33 assists and had six digs. Defensively, McKenna Crawford and Maggie Means had eight and seven digs, respectively.
Advancing beyond the quarterfinals was a welcome sight for Bancroft and the Lady Tigers. In last year’s quarterfinal round, Maplewood lost to North East 3-2 after holding a 2-0 lead.
“It may make them a little hungrier. Any time we hit the quarterfinals in a tournament this year we talked about how important it was to get passed the quarterfinals,” Bancroft said. “Not that we took North East lightly last year, they’re a very good team.”
Maplewood will play Lakeview in a semifinal match next Tuesday at a time and place to be determined.
