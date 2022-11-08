After earning the District 10 1A championship against Cochranton last Saturday, Maplewood is back at it again in the first round of the state playoffs tonight.
The Tigers will host District 9 runner up Elk County Catholic at 6 p.m. The Tigers are ranked No. 4 in the latest Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association poll for 1A. The Tigers come into today’s matchup with a record of 18-1.
“We’re going to talk a little bit about Saturday’s match then going to look at the scouting report for Elk County Catholic,” said Maplewood head coach Sheila Bancroft. “It’ll be a normal practice routine. There’s not a lot of time to prepare, but at this point of the season it’s more about you and what you do.”
The Tigers are led by all-state outside hitter Sadie Thomas. Fellow seniors Bailey Varndell runs the offense at setter and McKenna Crawford rules the back row at libero. Junior middle hitter Elizabeth Hunter is another name to watch out for.
As for the Crusaders, they earned second place in District 9 after being swept by Oswayo Valley 3-0 (25-23, 25-23, 25-16) in the district championship on Thursday.
“I know they have a couple of nice outside hitters and run a 5-1 system.” Bancroft said. “At this point, they have to be a good team to be in the state playoffs.”
The winner will play either Frazier or Homer Center in the quarterfinal round on Saturday at a time and location to be determined.
Tribune sportswriter Alex McGinley contributed reporting.
