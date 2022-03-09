RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — The Maplewood girls basketball team fell just short of winning a state playoff game in a 54-51 loss to Seton LaSalle on Tuesday at Maplewood Jr/Sr High School.
The Lady Tigers hosted the Rebels, the fourth seed from the WPIAL, in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A playoffs.
The Rebels were led by sophomore guard Mallory Daly who poured in a massive stat line of 37 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals. She accounted for all but three of Seton LaSalle's points in the fourth quarter and all but six in the second half.
"No. 2 is a good ball player. On all the tape I saw she wasn't doing much, but I looked at the stats and she was averaging like 23 points and you can really see that when she plays," Maplewood head coach Kyle Krepps said. "She commands the ball. She has the ball at all times."
In the first quarter, the Rebels were successful when Daly drove to the hoop and dished the ball to open shooters to knock down their shots. After one, Maplewood trailed 18-12.
Defensively, the Lady Tigers then stuck to the shooters. It worked, as they held the Rebels to four second quarter points.
The second quarter was also when junior guard Sadie Thomas buried a jumper after securing an offensive rebound to record her 1,000th career point. After a quick celebration, Maplewood went into halftime with a 26-22 lead.
In the second half, the Tigers' defensive strategy did not pan out. Daly took over and got to the foul line often. Seton LaSalle entered the bonus about 90 seconds into the final quarter and Daly took advantage. She buried 11 of 16 free throw attempts and three 3-pointers to score 26 points in the second half.
"She had the ball in her hands all of the fourth quarter. She'd only give the ball up to get it back," Krepps said. We should have done a better job of not letting her get it back, but she moves well so that's tough to do."
Even with Daly's offensive outburst, Maplewood had plenty of chances and was within one point late in the game.
After a Maplewood timeout, Bailey Varndell drilled a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to one with 1:02 left to play.
Daly hit on two free throws to go up three again. With about 30 seconds remaining and down three, Maplewood turned the ball over on an inbounds play and was forced to foul.
Daly went 1-2 at the foul line. Maplewood's Izzy Eimer scored a quick layup with 14 seconds left to bring the game within two points.
Yet again, Daly went 1-2 at the charity stripe and allowed Maplewood a chance. The Lady Tigers did not get a quality shot off and fell three points short of the Rebels.
"We had a couple turnovers in bad situations in the fourth quarter and they weren't forced turnovers either. They were just a couple unforced ones and when you need every possession we didn't get them," Krepps said. "You want to win those state games. Those are the fun ones."
Three Maplewood players finished in double digits. Eimer led the way with 18 points and had four rebounds and two steals. Thomas and Liliane Moorehad both poured in double-double performances. Thomas scored 16 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Moorhead was impressive on the boards with 17 rebounds and 14 points.
With an overall record of 21-5, Maplewood's season is over.
"Like I told the younger girls, the standard in the standard," Krepps said. "We'll take some time off and in a couple months we'll get back to it and prepare for next year."
Krepps will miss his senior class though.
"It's tough to say goodbye to them. Every team that makes the playoffs, all but one goes home with a loss. You hate to see the seniors upset and sad because of all they've given over the last six years, Krepps said. "You hate to see them upset because they've given their everything. I couldn't ask for a better bunch."
Seton LaSalle (54)
Daly 10 14-19 37, Dursi 3 0-2 8, Canavan 2 0-0 6, Donnelly 1 0-0 3.
Totals 16 14-25 54.
Maplewood (51)
I. Eimer 7 2-3 18, Thomas 7 2-3 16, Moorhead 7 0-0 14, Varndell 1 0-0 3, M. Eimer 0 0-2 0.
Totals 21 4-8 51.
Seton LaSalle;18;4;15;17;—;54
Maplewood;12;14;11;14;—;51
3-point goals: Seton LaSalle — Daly 3, Canavan 2, Dursi 2, Donnelly; Maplewood — I. Eimer 2, Varndell.