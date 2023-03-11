RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP — It was the final time the Maplewood girls basketball team would play at home this season and the Tigers did not waste the opportunity.
Maplewood beat Aliquippa 65-47 in a Class 2A PIAA first round matchup at Maplewood High School on Friday.
The Tigers, undefeated at home this year, took advantage of the amped-up crowd.
"It's huge. We said we didn't come this far to give up the last home game, especially for our three seniors," Maplewood head coach Shawn Rhoades said. "They came out and played and did what we wanted them to do."
Aliquippa, the No. 4 seed out of the WPIAL, was led by lengthy senior Angel Henry. The 1,000-point scorer spearheaded an athletic group that opened the game in a full-court press. It was a move Rhoades was expecting.
"We focused on that all week. We did a lot of homework and told the girls 'You don't dribble through it, you pass through it.' A few times we tried to dribble through it and we saw what happened. For the most part, we passed, got to the right spot, made the right passes and got them into some fouls," Rhoades said. "They were aggressive and very athletic so we tried to take advantage of that."
The practice time paid off as Aliquippa was forced to settle into a half court defense midway through the opening quarter once fouls started to accumulate. With the Quips' defense on its heels, Maplewood started to pour it on.
Maplewood senior Bailey Varndell made a pair of 3-pointers in the opening minutes to give the Tigers an early lead. She added two free throws later in the quarter.
"We knew that as seniors we didn't want our season to end. We haven't lost on our home court so keeping that confidence was big," Varndell said. "We know we can shoot the ball, it's about having the confidence to do so."
Fellow senior Sadie Thomas also scored eight points in the opening quarter and helped her team to an 18-10 lead after one.
Maplewood kept Aliquippa on the ropes in the second quarter and led 32-21 at halftime, but the Quips didn't go away.
Henry was aggressive, grabbing seven steals, and put her all into keeping her team in it — but Maplewood was too much down the stretch. The energy in the gym grew as the game went on and the Tigers exploded out of the gate in the fourth quarter to lead by 23.
"With it being our home court and having the advantage of our fans and the support of the area, I think that helped boost the energy in the gym," Thomas said. "It boosted our energy to keep the momentum going and keep control of the ball and not have a lot of turnovers."
Maplewood outscored Aliquippa 20-16 in the final quarter to clinch the program's first state playoff win in 29 years.
As a team, the Tigers made six 3-pointers. Varndell led the way with four as she finished with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.
"I told them to be confident and not hesitant. Sometimes we mix that up with the best play, but we hit some shots tonight," Rhoades said. "Sometimes you live and die with it and tonight we were fortunate."
Thomas led all scorers with 23 points. She also added seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Madison O'Hara grabbed nine rebounds and dished three assists.
Henry led Aliquippa with 22 points. Ramani Lowe and Yaree Carter each added 10 points.
Maplewood will play Greensburg Central Catholic, the No. 5 seed from the WPIAL, on Tuesday at a time and place to be determined.
"We were told we haven't made it past the first round in 29 years. To get above that is kind of surreal," Varndell said. "We need to be mentally prepared like we were for this game and I think we'll be okay."
Aliquippa (47)
Henry 10 1-3 22, Lowe 5 0-2 10, Carter 3 4-5 10, Ausby 1 1-2 3, Riley 0 2-2 2.
Totals 19 8-14 47.
Maplewood (65)
Thomas 7 9-11 23, Varndell 4 2-4 14, Eimer 1 4-8 7, Means 2 2-5 7, M. O'Hara 3 0-1 6, Koelle 2 0-0 4, S. O'Hara 1 0-0 2, Woge 0 2-3 2.
Totals 20 19-32 65.
Aliquippa;10;11;10;16;—;47
Maplewood;18;14;13;20;—;65
3-point goals: Aliquippa — Henry; Maplewood — Vardnell 4, Means, Eimer.
