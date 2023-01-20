COCHRANTON — Region 2-leading Maplewood dominated Cochranton 58-26 at The Bird Cage on Thursday.
The Tigers, leading the region at 6-0, played fast and aggressive to stay atop the region standings.
"They played hard. That's one thing we've preached this year is we don't want to coach effort and for the most part we don't," Maplewood head coach Shawn Rhoades said. "We hit some big shots, pressed and sped them up a little bit."
After a scoreless three and a half minutes to open the game, Maplewood poured on 18 points in the final four and a half minutes to lead 18-4 after the first quarter.
"Maplewood is the team to beat in our region. Kennedy Catholic is the team to beat in District 10, but Maplewood is a really solid team. We know that and I don't think mentally we were ready to go. That showed early on," Cochranton head coach David Zamperini said. "Both teams were tight in the first few minutes with nobody scoring. They punched us first and we never really recovered."
The Tigers did most of their early damage from beyond the arc. Senior Bailey Varndell drilled two 3-pointers while sophomores Madison O'Hara and Madison Eimer each made one.
"It's just little mental miscues that kill us. Not getting out on shooters, then they make 3s and that's deflating just because we were a half of a step late," Cochranton head coach David Zamperini said. "We're also not boxing out. Most of their damage were off second or third chance opportunities."
Maplewood grabbed 11 offensive rebounds. The Tigers made the most of their chances and led 31-14 at halftime.
The Tigers stayed aggressive and outscored Cochranton 21-7 in the third quarter. Eimer recorded three steals while M. O'Hara and Sadie Thomas each added two. The steals combined with rebounding well led to plenty of opportunities to score.
Eimer led all scorers with 13 points. Varndell and Thomas added 11 and 10, respectively. Thomas also grabbed eight rebounds. Savannah O'Hara and M. O'Hara scored eight and seven points, respectively. Savannah snagged nine rebounds to pace Maplewood.
The balanced offensive production is exactly what Rhoades is aiming for.
"We want everybody to be confident because we want everybody to be an option, not just a body. I think right now we're getting that across. The girls are really confident," Rhoades said. "We talked about good shots and bad shots and as long as we take good shots we will be okay because we can shoot the ball. We keep preaching to be a threat if you're going to be out there."
Maplewood is 11-4 overall and will host Fort LeBoeuf in a non-region game on Saturday.
Ella Gallo paced the Cards with 10 points while Eve Pfeiffer added eight.
Cochranton is 4-10 overall and 2-3 in the region. The Cardinals will host Youngsville for a Region 2 bout on Monday.
Maplewood (58)
Eimer 5 1-2 13, Varndell 4 0-2 11, Thomas 4 2-3 10, S. O'Hara 4 0-0 8, M. O'Hara 3 0-0 7, Means 2 0-0 5, Banik 1 0-0 3, Koelle 0 1-2 1.
Totals 23 4-9 58.
Cochranton (26)
Gallo 3 2-6 10, Pfeiffer 4 0-0 8, Burnette 1 0-0 2, Williams 1 0-0 2, Bean 0 1-2 1, Hansen 0 1-4 1.
Totals 9 6-16 26.
Maplewood;18;13;21;6;—;58
Cochranton;4;10;7;5;—;26
3-point goals: Maplewood — Varndell 3, Eimer 2, Banik, Means, M. O'Hara; Cochranton — Gallo 2.
Records: Maplewood 11-4, 6-0 Region 2; Cochranton 4-10, 2-3 Region 2.
